79 Years of Independence: India's Biggest Achievements Since 1947

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poverty declined considerably, but inequalities and challenges remain.

As India marks its 80th Independence Day in 2026, the country completes 79 years since becoming free from British rule. The journey from a newly independent, largely agrarian nation to one of the world's major economies has been marked by remarkable achievements as well as unfinished challenges. So, what has India actually achieved since 1947?

From A Struggling Economy To A Global Power

At independence, India faced widespread poverty, limited industrial capacity and inadequate infrastructure. Over the decades, the economy has expanded dramatically. The World Bank says India's economy has nearly quadrupled in real terms since 2000, while its share of the global economy rose from 1.6% in 2000 to 3.4% in 2023. India is now among the world's largest economies. The growth of the services sector, information technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurship has also changed India's position in the global economy.

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Education And Health Have Improved

One of the biggest transformations has been in human development. Life expectancy increased from around 31 years in 1947 to about 65 years by 2012, while adult literacy more than quadrupled between 1951 and 2011. India has also expanded access to schools, healthcare and vaccination. Recent World Bank data shows that primary school completion has reached close to universal levels, while under-five mortality has fallen substantially compared with previous decades.

From Food Shortages To Food Security

Independent India inherited an agricultural sector vulnerable to droughts and food shortages. The Green Revolution transformed food production through improved seeds, irrigation, fertilisers and modern farming techniques. The country gradually moved from dependence on food imports towards becoming a major producer of rice, wheat, milk and several other agricultural commodities. This transformation remains one of the foundations of India's food security.

Technology Has Changed Everyday India

From space exploration to digital payments, technology has become an important part of India's development story. The expansion of telecommunications, internet access and digital public infrastructure has transformed how millions of Indians communicate, bank, study and access government services. India's technology sector has also established the country as an important global centre for software and business services. The World Bank notes that service exports, particularly software and business services, remain an important driver of economic growth.

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The Progress Is Significant, But The Journey Is Not Over

India's achievements are substantial, but they do not mean every development challenge has been solved. Poverty has declined sharply, with the World Bank estimating extreme poverty fell from 16.2% in 2011-12 to 2.3% in 2022-23. Yet inequalities in income, education, healthcare and opportunities remain across regions and communities. Employment, quality education, healthcare, nutrition, environmental sustainability and balanced regional development remain important priorities. After 79 years, India's story is therefore neither one of complete success nor failure. It is a story of transformation. The country has moved from the uncertainty of 1947 to a position of considerable economic and geopolitical influence. The challenge for the next phase is to ensure that the benefits of this progress reach every section of society.

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