India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleHappy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

Share heartfelt Sawan Shivratri wishes, HD images, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Article provides wishes, quotes, messages, and image ideas for sharing.

Sawan Shivratri is one of the most significant occasions for devotees of Lord Shiva. In 2026, Sawan Shivratri was observed on August 11, with devotees offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Mahadev. According to the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi began on August 11 and ended in the early hours of August 12. The festival is marked by prayers, temple visits, fasting according to individual tradition and offerings to Lord Shiva. It is also an occasion when devotees share devotional messages, wishes and greetings with family and friends.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes 2026

If you are looking for heartfelt wishes to share with loved ones, these messages can add a devotional touch to your celebrations:

  • May Mahadev bless you and your family with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Sawan Shivratri!


Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

  • May Lord Shiva remove every obstacle from your path and fill your life with positivity. Har Har Mahadev!


Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

  • On this auspicious Sawan Shivratri, may your prayers reach Mahadev and bring peace to your heart.

  • May the divine grace of Bholenath always guide you towards happiness and success. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

  • Wishing you a blessed Sawan Shivratri filled with faith, devotion and positivity.

ALSO READ | Sawan Shivratri 2026 Wishes: 22 Special Wishes To Fill Your Loved Ones’ Lives With Mahadev’s Blessings

Sawan Shivratri Quotes

For WhatsApp status, Instagram captions or festive posts, these short devotional lines can be shared:

  • Where there is faith in Mahadev, there is hope.


Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

  • Let devotion to Shiva bring peace to the heart.

  • Trust Mahadev, stay positive and keep faith.

  • Om Namah Shivaya — a prayer of faith and devotion.


Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages

  • May Shiva's blessings illuminate every new beginning.

WhatsApp Messages For Loved Ones

Send a simple and warm message to family and friends:

“On the sacred occasion of Sawan Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with peace, strength, happiness and prosperity. May your home always remain filled with positivity. Har Har Mahadev!”

Another short option is:

“May Bholenath's blessings be with you and your family today and always. Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Sawan Shivratri. Om Namah Shivaya!”

ALSO READ | Sawan Shivratri 2026: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat & Significance

Sawan Shivratri Images And Status Ideas

Devotional images featuring Lord Shiva, the Shivling, temple bells, Trishul, damru, Bel Patra and traditional temple settings are popular choices for WhatsApp and social media greetings. You can pair an image with a short caption such as “Har Har Mahadev”, “Om Namah Shivaya” or “Blessed By Mahadev”. Sawan is traditionally associated with devotion to Lord Shiva, with devotees observing prayers, temple visits and other religious practices throughout the holy month.

As devotees mark Sawan Shivratri, sharing a thoughtful message is a simple way to spread wishes of peace, happiness and spiritual positivity among loved ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of images are popular for Sawan Shivratri greetings?

Popular images feature Lord Shiva, the Shivling, temple bells, Trishul, damru, Bel Patra, and traditional temple settings. These are often paired with short captions.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 13 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp Status Happy Sawan Shivratri Sawan Shivratri Wishes Shivratri Images
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages
Happy Sawan Shivratri 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes & WhatsApp Messages
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Ladakh Wildlife Safari: India’s First High-Altitude Safari Under Rs 85,000
Budget Traveller | Ladakh Wildlife Safari: India’s First High-Altitude Safari Under Rs 85,000
Lifestyle
Pet First | 10 Fun Activities To Enjoy With Your Dog
Pet First | 10 Fun Activities To Enjoy With Your Dog
Lifestyle
Independence Day 2026: Easy Tricolour Recipes To Make At Home For A Festive Celebration
Independence Day 2026: Easy Tricolour Recipes To Make At Home For A Festive Celebration
Advertisement

Videos

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand
NATIONAL: Amit Shah Hoists Tricolour Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign
POLITICAL MESSAGE: SPP MPs Deposit ₹2.15 Lakh Collected During Parliament Protest at Hanuman Temple
PARLIAMENT: Lathicharge Row Triggers Uproar in Parliament Complex
BIG REVELATION: Air India Pilot’s Drug Test Sparks Major Aviation Safety Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget