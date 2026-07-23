Forget Lucknow And Patna, Explore India's Famous 'Mango City' This Summer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malda, West Bengal, is India's true

District known for Fazli, Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog mango varieties.

May offers peak mango season, unique rural visitor experience.

Malda well-connected by rail, road for easy access.

Many people assume that cities like Lucknow or Patna are India's "City of Mangoes," but that distinction is actually associated with Malda in West Bengal. As summer sets in, especially during May, this district transforms into a paradise for mango lovers. The fragrance of ripening mangoes fills the air, sprawling orchards come alive with activity, and the region offers visitors a unique glimpse into one of India's richest mango-growing traditions.

The Legacy Behind Malda's Famous Mangoes

Malda has earned its reputation not just because of the sheer number of mangoes it produces, but also for the exceptional quality of its fruit. The district is home to celebrated varieties such as Fazli, Himsagar, and Lakshmanbhog, each known for its distinct taste, texture, and aroma. Among them, the giant-sized Fazli mango is particularly popular for its juicy pulp and rich flavour, making it a favourite in both domestic and international markets. The secret behind Malda's world-famous mangoes lies in its fertile alluvial soil, favourable humid climate, and the generations of farming families who have preserved traditional cultivation methods. For the people of Malda, mangoes are much more than a seasonal fruit they are deeply woven into the district's economy, culture, and identity.

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Why May Is The Best Time To Visit

If you're planning a summer getaway with a difference, May is considered the ideal month to visit Malda. This is when the mango harvesting season is at its peak, and the entire district buzzes with activity. Visitors can watch farmers harvesting ripe mangoes, workers sorting and packing the fruit, and local markets overflowing with freshly picked produce. The sweet aroma of mangoes fills the streets, creating an experience that's difficult to find elsewhere. Several orchards also welcome tourists, offering the chance to walk through lush plantations, pluck mangoes directly from the trees, and taste them fresh from the source. Unlike conventional tourist destinations, Malda offers an authentic rural experience where agriculture, tradition, and local life come together.

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How To Reach Malda

Travelling to Malda is convenient from most parts of eastern India. The district is well connected by rail, with regular trains from Kolkata and other major cities. The journey from Kolkata generally takes around six to seven hours by train. For air travellers, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata is the nearest major airport. From there, visitors can continue their journey by train or road. Malda is also connected through a good network of highways, making it easily accessible by private vehicle or bus. If you're looking for a destination that combines nature, local culture, and unforgettable flavours, Malda deserves a place on your summer travel list. Beyond its famous mangoes, the district offers an opportunity to experience India's agricultural heritage up close, making it a rewarding trip for food lovers and travellers alike.