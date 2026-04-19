Malaika Arora And Shilpa Shetty Swear By This Kitchen Ingredient For Glowing Skin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaika Arora consumes a teaspoon of A2 ghee with warm water.

This daily habit helps maintain her skin and hair health.

Shilpa Shetty mixes ghee with warm water, turmeric, and pepper.

Ghee offers benefits for skin hydration and hair nourishment.

Have you ever noticed how our dadi and nani always made sure ghee was a part of daily life, not just in food, but in overall care? There’s a reason this simple ingredient has been trusted for generations. It’s believed to nourish the body from within and bring out a natural, healthy glow.

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Ghee Shots

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Malaika Arora shared a simple habit she swears by. She said, “Wake up in the morning and have a nice pure teaspoon of A2 ghee with warm water.” According to her, this small step helps keep her skin and hair healthy.

She also highlighted the importance of using A2 quality ghee, as it is easier to digest and made from cow’s milk. Adding a small amount of ghee to daily meals like chapatis or dal can also work just as well. Malaika mentioned that this habit has helped her deal with dry skin and enhanced her natural glow over time.

Shilpa’s Ghee Drink

While Malaika prefers having ghee in its raw form, Shilpa Shetty follows a slightly different approach. She turns it into a warm drink by mixing a teaspoon of ghee with a glass of warm water, along with a pinch of turmeric and black pepper.

She believes this simple drink supports her skin health and adds to her glow, making it a part of her regular routine.

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Benefits Of Ghee

Ghee works as a natural moisturiser, especially for dry skin. It helps deeply hydrate and soften the skin and can be used as an overnight treatment or applied to dry areas for a subtle, healthy glow. Many also use it on lips and under the eyes to reduce dryness and dark circles.

It can also be used for hair care. Gently massaging ghee into the scalp or using it as a light hair mask can help nourish the roots, soften the strands, and make hair easier to manage. Over time, it can also help reduce frizz and add a natural shine.

Ghee has always been more than just a kitchen staple. It’s a simple, everyday ingredient that blends nourishment, care, and tradition in the most natural way.

DISCLAIMER: The information in this article is based on general knowledge and traditional practices and is intended for informational purposes only. It should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, and no specific results are claimed.