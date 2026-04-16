Why Are Indian Women Facing Early Menopause? Doctors Reveal Key Reasons

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women report menopausal symptoms earlier than historically expected.

Lifestyle factors like stress and diet contribute to hormonal shifts.

Early hormonal changes impact bone, heart, and metabolic health.

Awareness and early assessment are crucial for management.

In recent years, conversations around women’s health have begun to shift, with growing attention on early menopause. Traditionally associated with women in their late 40s or early 50s, many are now reporting symptoms much earlier, prompting doctors to take a closer look at the possible causes and long-term impact.

Experts suggest that while this trend may not always indicate complete menopause, it often reflects early hormonal changes that deserve timely attention. Two leading gynaecologists share their perspectives on why more Indian women appear to be experiencing these shifts sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk | Hydration And Balanced Lifestyle: Know What We Underestimate In Kidney Health

Changing Patterns In Women’s Health

Dr. Manjula Anagani who is a Padmashree Awardee and Clinical Director, Robotic Gynaecologist & HOD at Care Vatsalya, CARE Hospitals, highlights a noticeable shift:

“In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the age at which many women begin to experience menopausal symptoms, particularly in urban practice. While genetics still plays a role, it doesn’t fully explain the earlier onset being seen across different groups."

Similarly, Dr Sindura Ganga R who is a Consultant - Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Centre for Women & Child Health, notes:

“What is often being described as 'early menopause' is, in many cases, a combination of subtle hormonal shifts that begin earlier than expected. Women in their late 30s or early 40s are reporting changes in cycle regularity, sleep, and overall energy levels more frequently than before."

Lifestyle And Hormonal Imbalance

Dr. Anagani points to modern lifestyle patterns as a major contributing factor, he says, "A lot of this seems linked to lifestyle. Higher stress levels, irregular sleep, long working hours, and metabolic concerns like insulin resistance are now quite common in younger women. Over time, these factors can affect hormone patterns and may lead to earlier changes in ovarian function."

Dr. Sindura echoes a similar concern, adding, "Several factors appear to be contributing. Increasing rates of conditions like thyroid disorders and polycystic ovarian syndrome can influence hormonal patterns over time. At the same time, higher stress levels and inconsistent daily routines may affect the delicate balance between the brain and ovaries."

Diet, Environment And Modern Exposure

Dietary habits and environmental exposure are also emerging as important pieces of the puzzle. "A lot of people are eating more processed foods and fewer nutrient-dense meals than before, and that does have an effect over time. Alongside that, there’s growing concern about regular exposure to certain chemicals, especially from plastics and cosmetics, often referred to as endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which may be interfering with hormone balance in ways we’re still trying to fully understand" Dr. Anagani explains.

Delayed Childbearing And Ovarian Reserve

Dr. Sindura brings attention to another evolving trend, "There is also the aspect of delayed childbearing. Ovarian reserve naturally declines with age, but when combined with other stressors, this decline may become more noticeable earlier" she further explains.

Impact Of Menopause Beyond Fertility

Both experts emphasise that the effects of early menopause or hormonal changes extend far beyond reproductive health.

Dr. Anagani notes, "The effects of earlier menopause go beyond menstrual changes. There are implications for bone health, cardiovascular risk, and long-term metabolic health. Women may also experience symptoms like mood changes, sleep disturbance, and reduced energy at a stage of life when they are otherwise active and working."

Dr. Sindura adds, "From a clinical standpoint, the impact goes beyond fertility. Women may experience vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes, along with changes in mood, concentration, and metabolic health. If not picked up early, these changes can start to affect day-to-day quality of life."

Need For Awareness And Early Assessment

Early recognition and the right guidance can make a significant difference.

Dr. Anagani emphasises that recognising early signs and seeking timely medical guidance can help manage symptoms effectively and reduce long-term health risks.

Dr. Sindura further highlights the importance of a balanced approach, noting that the focus should be on understanding rather than alarm. Early assessment, timely investigations when needed, and supportive lifestyle measures can help make this phase easier to navigate.

A Shift That Calls For Attention, Not Panic

As more women report early signs of menopause-like symptoms, experts urge a balanced perspective. The goal is not to create concern, but to encourage awareness, timely consultation, and informed lifestyle choices.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator