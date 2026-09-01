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English NewsLifestyleIs Your Child Speaking Late? Know When Delayed Speech Should Not Be Ignored

Is Your Child Speaking Late? Know When Delayed Speech Should Not Be Ignored

Speech delay can be part of normal development, but less eye contact, not responding to their name, hand flapping or sensitivity to sounds and lights may need expert evaluation.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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  • Seek doctor's advice for significant delays, skill loss.

Every child develops at their own pace, and some children may begin speaking later than others. While a slight variation in speech development can be normal, persistent delays should not always be dismissed as something the child will simply outgrow. When delayed speech occurs along with changes in social interaction or behaviour, parents should consider seeking professional advice. Experts suggest looking at a child's overall development, including communication, play, response to others and social interaction. Reduced eye contact, not responding consistently when called or noticeable repetitive behaviours, when seen alongside speech delay, may warrant further evaluation.

Every Child Develops At A Different Pace

Children do not all reach developmental milestones at exactly the same age. A child being slightly ahead or behind another child does not necessarily indicate a developmental problem. However, parents should pay attention when communication skills are not progressing over time or when a child appears to lose skills they had previously developed. Tracking developmental milestones and discussing concerns during routine health visits can help identify whether further assessment is needed.

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What Could Cause Speech Delay?

Speech and language delays can have several possible causes. Hearing difficulties are one important factor because children need to hear sounds clearly to understand language and develop speech. Other possible factors include speech or oral-motor difficulties, developmental differences and conditions affecting communication. In some cases, neurological or other medical factors may also contribute. A healthcare professional can assess the child's development and may recommend a hearing test or speech and language evaluation to understand the underlying issue.

Other Signs Parents Should Watch For

Speech delay is not the only aspect parents should observe. If a child also shows limited social interaction, repetitive movements or unusual patterns of play, it may be useful to discuss these behaviours with a professional. Examples can include repeated hand flapping, spinning objects or repeatedly focusing on one part of a toy. Some children may also show strong reactions to loud sounds, bright lights or certain textures. These behaviours can occur for many different reasons and do not automatically indicate a particular condition. However, a combination of developmental concerns deserves attention.

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Why Is Reduced Eye Contact Important?

Children naturally differ in how much eye contact they make. However, consistently reduced eye contact alongside delayed speech, limited response to their name or reduced interest in interacting with others may be worth discussing with a healthcare professional. Eye contact alone cannot determine whether a child has a developmental condition. A proper assessment is needed to understand the child's individual communication and behavioural pattern.

When Should You Consult A Doctor?

Parents should seek professional advice if a child's speech is significantly delayed, communication is not progressing or several developmental concerns appear together. Any loss of previously acquired speech or other skills should also be discussed with a doctor promptly. Depending on the concerns, a doctor may suggest hearing tests, speech and language assessment or developmental evaluation. Early identification can help children receive appropriate support when required. Most importantly, parents should avoid comparing their child's development with that of other children. Paying attention to individual progress and seeking advice when concerns persist can help ensure the child gets the support they need.

Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is reduced eye contact a concern with speech delay?

Consistently reduced eye contact, especially when combined with delayed speech or limited interest in interaction, may suggest a need for professional evaluation of communication patterns.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Speech Delay In Children Child Speech Delay Late Talking In Children
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