International Zebra Day 2026: Meet The Three Distinct Zebra Species Across The Globe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







International Zebra Day is observed every year on January 31 to raise awareness about one of Africa’s most striking and instantly recognisable animals, the zebra. Known for their bold black-and-white stripes, zebras are more than just visually captivating creatures. They play an important role in grassland ecosystems and are closely linked to the health of the regions they inhabit. The day aims to highlight the need for conservation, especially as some zebra species face serious threats due to habitat loss, climate challenges, and human activity.

As International Zebra Day 2026 is marked today, it offers an opportunity to learn more about the different species of zebras found across the world.

Grevy’s Zebra: The Endangered Beauty

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Loutheloopy)

Grévy’s zebra is the largest of all zebra species and also the most endangered. Found mainly in the grasslands of Kenya and Ethiopia, this species stands apart with its narrow, closely spaced stripes and noticeably larger ears. These physical traits are not just distinctive but also help the animal adapt to its dry and harsh surroundings. Due to its declining population, the Grévy’s zebra has become a major focus of wildlife conservation efforts.

Mountain Zebra: The Rugged Survivor

(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)

The mountain zebra is well adapted to tough and uneven terrains. Native to parts of southwestern Angola, Namibia, and South Africa, this species thrives in rocky and mountainous landscapes where few animals can survive comfortably. The mountain zebra is divided into two subspecies, the Cape mountain zebra and Hartmann’s mountain zebra. Known for their resilience and strong build, these zebras reflect nature’s ability to adapt to challenging environments while maintaining balance within their ecosystems.

Plains Zebra: The Common Wanderer

(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)

The plains zebra is the most widespread and commonly seen species of zebra. Its range stretches across large parts of Africa, from Ethiopia to South Africa. Highly social in nature, plains zebras are often spotted in large herds moving across open grasslands. This species includes six recognised subspecies, including Burchell’s, Grant’s, Selous’, maneless, Chapman’s, and Crawshay’s zebra.

Scientific Names And A Historical Link

Each zebra species carries a unique scientific name that reflects its classification. The Grévy’s zebra is known as Equus grevyi, the mountain zebra as Equus zebra, and the plains zebra as Equus quagga. Interestingly, the Grévy’s zebra was named after Jules Grévy, a former President of France. In 1882, he was gifted a zebra by the King of Abyssinia, now Ethiopia. Zoologists later identified the animal as a distinct species and named it in his honour.