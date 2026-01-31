Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
International Zebra Day 2026: Meet The Three Distinct Zebra Species Across The Globe

International Zebra Day 2026: Meet The Three Distinct Zebra Species Across The Globe

International Zebra Day 2026 is observed on January 31. Know about the three major zebra species, their habitats, scientific names and why these striped animals matter.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

International Zebra Day is observed every year on January 31 to raise awareness about one of Africa’s most striking and instantly recognisable animals, the zebra. Known for their bold black-and-white stripes, zebras are more than just visually captivating creatures. They play an important role in grassland ecosystems and are closely linked to the health of the regions they inhabit. The day aims to highlight the need for conservation, especially as some zebra species face serious threats due to habitat loss, climate challenges, and human activity.

As International Zebra Day 2026 is marked today, it offers an opportunity to learn more about the different species of zebras found across the world.

Grevy’s Zebra: The Endangered Beauty

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Loutheloopy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ Loutheloopy)

Grévy’s zebra is the largest of all zebra species and also the most endangered. Found mainly in the grasslands of Kenya and Ethiopia, this species stands apart with its narrow, closely spaced stripes and noticeably larger ears. These physical traits are not just distinctive but also help the animal adapt to its dry and harsh surroundings. Due to its declining population, the Grévy’s zebra has become a major focus of wildlife conservation efforts. 

Mountain Zebra: The Rugged Survivor

(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)

The mountain zebra is well adapted to tough and uneven terrains. Native to parts of southwestern Angola, Namibia, and South Africa, this species thrives in rocky and mountainous landscapes where few animals can survive comfortably. The mountain zebra is divided into two subspecies, the Cape mountain zebra and Hartmann’s mountain zebra. Known for their resilience and strong build, these zebras reflect nature’s ability to adapt to challenging environments while maintaining balance within their ecosystems.

Plains Zebra: The Common Wanderer

(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ khairunnisadavina182)

The plains zebra is the most widespread and commonly seen species of zebra. Its range stretches across large parts of Africa, from Ethiopia to South Africa. Highly social in nature, plains zebras are often spotted in large herds moving across open grasslands. This species includes six recognised subspecies, including Burchell’s, Grant’s, Selous’, maneless, Chapman’s, and Crawshay’s zebra.

Scientific Names And A Historical Link

Each zebra species carries a unique scientific name that reflects its classification. The Grévy’s zebra is known as Equus grevyi, the mountain zebra as Equus zebra, and the plains zebra as Equus quagga. Interestingly, the Grévy’s zebra was named after Jules Grévy, a former President of France. In 1882, he was gifted a zebra by the King of Abyssinia, now Ethiopia. Zoologists later identified the animal as a distinct species and named it in his honour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is International Zebra Day and when is it celebrated?

International Zebra Day is celebrated annually on January 31st to raise awareness about zebras. It aims to highlight their importance in ecosystems and the need for conservation.

Why is Grévy’s zebra considered endangered?

Grévy’s zebra is the most endangered zebra species due to habitat loss, climate challenges, and human activity. Its declining population makes it a major focus for conservation efforts.

What are the different types of zebras mentioned in the article?

The article mentions three main types of zebras: Grévy’s zebra, mountain zebra, and plains zebra. Each has distinct characteristics and habitats.

Where are mountain zebras typically found?

Mountain zebras are native to southwestern Angola, Namibia, and South Africa. They are adapted to survive in challenging, rocky, and mountainous terrains.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
