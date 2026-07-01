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English NewsLifestyleIAS Officer's Workout Regime At 45 Leaves Internet Impressed: WATCH

IAS Officer's Workout Regime At 45 Leaves Internet Impressed: WATCH

IAS Awanish Sharan shares his inspiring weight loss journey, revealing how he transformed his lifestyle through discipline, diet, and workouts after deciding to become healthier in 2020 at age 39.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His health improved significantly by 2026, reducing cholesterol levels.

Today, fitness has become a major priority for people across the world. From gym workouts and morning runs to yoga and structured exercise routines, individuals are increasingly trying to stay healthy as modern lifestyles bring rising health issues like stress, obesity, and other diseases. Lack of awareness about proper diet and nutrition has also made fitness even more important. In such a scenario, many people are motivating others through their personal fitness journeys, including IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who has recently been in the spotlight.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indian Masterminds (@indianmasterminds)

Avnish Sharan shared his fitness journey on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, revealing that in 2020, at the age of 39, he made a firm decision to become healthier. However, the path was not easy. Due to work pressure, family responsibilities, and a busy schedule, his routine often got disrupted. In 2024, after undergoing surgery, his fitness journey came to a complete pause. After that, he shifted his focus from just weight loss to overall health and well-being, both physical and mental.

Fitness Routine And Workout Plan

He built a disciplined routine centred on smart exercise, balanced nutrition, quality sleep, and consistency. Strength training became a key part of his schedule, performed five to six days a week, with gradually increasing intensity. He also included cardio workouts, regular walking, stretching, and proper recovery to maintain long-term fitness.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Awanish Sharan (@awanishksharan)

Diet And Lifestyle Changes

For his diet, he followed simple home-cooked meals instead of any complex plan. His meals included sufficient protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, seasonal fruits, and green vegetables. He reduced processed food and sugar intake, tracked calories, and maintained proper hydration. He also emphasised getting six to seven hours of good sleep daily as an essential part of his routine.

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Health Transformation And Results

By early 2026, he set a personal goal to achieve peak fitness by June 27, his daughter Vedika’s birthday. His transformation was not only visible in weight loss but also in significant improvements in health reports. Between September 2025 and May 2026, his total cholesterol dropped from 278 to 158, LDL reduced from 205.2 to 83, HDL improved from 51 to 62.8, and triglycerides fell from 109 to 61.9.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant health improvements did Awanish Sharan achieve?

From Sept 2025 to May 2026, his total cholesterol dropped from 278 to 158, and LDL from 205.2 to 83. These significant changes indicated a major health transformation.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAS Awanish Sharan Weight Loss Journey Fitness Transformation
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