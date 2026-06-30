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English NewsLifestyleDoctors Explain Why Malaria Is More Dangerous For Children And How To Prevent It

Doctors Explain Why Malaria Is More Dangerous For Children And How To Prevent It

Malaria can become life-threatening in children within hours. Experts explain the risks and the importance of early medical care.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

Malaria continues to pose a major public health challenge in many parts of the world, particularly during the monsoon season when mosquito populations increase. While the disease can affect people of all ages, young children remain the most vulnerable. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children under the age of five accounted for nearly 76 per cent of global malaria deaths in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for timely diagnosis, treatment and preventive measures.

Why Children Face A Greater Risk

Children are more susceptible to severe malaria because their immune systems are still developing. Adults living in malaria-endemic regions gradually develop partial immunity through repeated exposure to the parasite. However, young children lack this protection, making them more vulnerable to severe complications, Hindustan Times quoted Dr Amit Prakash Singh as saying.

Malaria parasites destroy red blood cells, reducing the body's ability to carry oxygen. Since children have lower physiological reserves and a faster metabolic rate than adults, the disease can progress much more rapidly in them, Hindustan Times quoted another expert, Dr Ankur Ohri, as saying.

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Malaria Symptoms

Fever, exhaustion, vomiting, irritability and poor feeding are among the early symptoms of malaria that sometimes mimic common viral diseases. Dr Singh claims that if parents believe the disease is trivial, this overlap may cause medical attention to be delayed, allowing the virus to spread quickly.

The World Health Organization cautions that severe malaria can develop in a matter of hours and can result in complications like severe anemia, breathing problems, renal failure, convulsions and cerebral malaria, a potentially fatal illness where the infection affects the brain.

How Malaria Affects A Child's Body

Unlike adults, children have fewer physiological reserves to cope with the rapid destruction of red blood cells caused by the malaria parasite. Severe anaemia, one of the most dangerous complications, reduces the body's oxygen supply, per the experts. Cerebral malaria can lead to seizures, coma and even permanent neurological damage if treatment is delayed. Malaria can also cause dehydration, low blood sugar and respiratory problems.

UNICEF states that, particularly in areas where malaria transmission is prevalent, recurrent malaria infections may also result in stunted growth, malnutrition and disruptions to a child's schooling.

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Simple Steps That Save Lives

Malaria may be prevented and treated when caught early, according to medical professionals. The WHO advises applying insect repellent, sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, removing standing water where mosquitoes breed and donning long sleeves when mosquito activity is at its highest. To lower the risk of serious illness, prompt testing and prompt treatment with potent antimalarial medications are still crucial.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.


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About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malaria Child Health Mosquito-Borne Disease Severe Malaria
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