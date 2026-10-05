How Long Do Your Vegetables Stay Fresh In The Fridge? Know The Right Storage Tips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proper vegetable storage, including cleaning leafy greens, extends freshness.

Carrots, beans last longer refrigerated; potatoes, onions don't.

Cut vegetables spoil quickly; store covered, use immediately.

Keeping vegetables in the refrigerator can help retain their freshness for longer. However, every vegetable has a different storage life. The temperature, moisture, packaging and type of vegetable all affect how long it stays fresh. Whether it is summer or winter, buying vegetables in bulk and storing them in the refrigerator is common in many households. It saves time and reduces the need to visit the market every day. However, not every vegetable remains fresh for the same amount of time, even when refrigerated. Simply putting vegetables in the refrigerator is not enough to maintain their freshness. Proper storage is equally important. Here is how different types of vegetables should be stored.

Green Leafy Vegetables Spoil Faster

Spinach, fenugreek leaves, coriander and other leafy vegetables tend to wilt faster than many other vegetables. It is better to clean them properly and dry them completely before storing them in the refrigerator. Excess water and moisture on the leaves can cause them to spoil faster. Leafy vegetables should ideally be consumed within a few days. If the leaves become slimy, develop a strong or unusual smell, or show a change in colour, it is better to avoid eating them.

How Long Do Carrots, Beans And Capsicum Last?

Vegetables such as carrots, beans and capsicum can remain usable for several days when stored properly. It is better to keep them in the vegetable compartment of the refrigerator. Instead of packing them in completely airtight containers, use packaging that allows some air circulation. Whole vegetables generally stay fresh longer than cut vegetables. Therefore, it is better to cut only as much as you need and keep the remaining vegetables whole.

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Potatoes And Onions Do Not Need Refrigeration

Potatoes and onions generally do not need to be stored in the refrigerator. They are better kept in a cool, dry and well-ventilated place. Storing them in a damp environment can increase the chances of sprouting or rotting. Garlic is also better stored in a dry and well-ventilated place. However, their shelf life can vary depending on the temperature at home and the weather conditions.

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Be More Careful With Cut Vegetables

Cut vegetables should not be stored in the refrigerator for long periods. Once vegetables are cut, their exposed surface area increases, giving bacteria more opportunity to come into contact with them. Therefore, cut vegetables should be kept in a clean, covered container and used as soon as possible. If cooked vegetables are left over, they should not be kept at room temperature for a long time. They should be cooled quickly and refrigerated. Before eating them again, make sure they are heated thoroughly.