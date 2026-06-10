How Kriti Sanon Achieved Her Lean Cocktail 2 Look Without Going Size Zero

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon followed intense fitness for Cocktail 2 role.

Six-day training, incline walks, strength, and cardio sessions.

High-protein diet, calorie deficit, proper sleep, and recovery.

Aim was lean, toned look, maintaining natural glow.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon followed an intense fitness routine to prepare for her role in Cocktail 2, where she will reportedly appear in her first bikini scene. Her coach and Indian footballer Karan Sawhney recently offered a glimpse into the demanding schedule that shaped her on-screen appearance. From six-day training weeks and incline walks to carefully monitored meals and recovery, the focus was not just on achieving a lean frame but maintaining balance, strength and a healthy appearance throughout filming.

Fitness Plan

Six Days Of Training Every Week

Kriti’s preparation reportedly required consistency and discipline. According to her coach, the actor trained six times a week to achieve a toned physique suited to the character. The goal was to maintain visible muscle definition while staying fit and camera-ready during the film’s schedule.

Incline Walks Became A Key Part Of Training

A video shared online showed Kriti walking on a steep incline treadmill while jokingly pointing it out to her coach. Sawhney later explained that incline walking played an important role in the routine as it helped with gradual fat loss without affecting muscle strength. The programme also included strength sessions designed to build shape and definition, along with Zone 2 cardio to maintain endurance and keep energy levels stable.

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High-Protein Meals And Proper Sleep

Fitness, according to her coach, was not limited to workouts. Kriti reportedly followed a high-protein meal plan and stayed in a calorie deficit while ensuring proper nutrition. Sleep and recovery were also treated as essential parts of the process to maintain overall health and stamina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

Staying Lean Without Losing Her Natural Glow

One of the biggest challenges, Sawhney shared, was helping Kriti look lean without appearing overly exhausted on screen. The aim was to achieve a toned look while maintaining a fresh appearance that suited the character of Ally in Cocktail 2. He also stressed that the goal was never to make the actor “size zero”, but to build strength and fitness that matched the film’s visual demands.

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‘Dedication And Discipline’

In a detailed social media note, Sawhney praised Kriti’s commitment, saying the transformation demanded daily effort and consistency. He added that her willingness to stick to the process helped bring the character to life in a believable way. Kriti’s preparation for Cocktail 2 appears to have gone beyond aesthetics, with fitness, nutrition and discipline all playing an equally important role in shaping her transformation.