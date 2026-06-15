How Is Your Real Age Different From Body Age: Can Yoga Help Fix The Gap?

Age is often measured by the number of years lived, but the true condition of the body is reflected in energy levels, mobility, strength, and overall wellness. This is where the idea of body age comes into play. Body age is a measure of muscle fitness, joints and flexibility, balance, energy level and overall physical condition.

Stress, lack of activity, poor posture, irregular sleep patterns, and other unhealthy habits can make a person feel older than they really are. Conversely, exercise, a healthy lifestyle and good health practices can extend your vitality and mobility for many years. One of the best practices to support healthy ageing is Yoga that builds the body and calms the mind.

Yoga offers a wide variety of benefits for a younger and healthier body. Yoga has many different benefits for a younger and healthier body.

Yoga enhances the flexibility, balance, circulation and strength of muscles. It also promotes emotional health, easing stress and promoting relaxation. As the practice goes on and on, the body becomes more mobile, posture improves, and everyday life is made easier and more comfortable.

Yoga More Than Just Fitness

Yoga is more than just about fitness. It promotes balance between the body and mind, keeping people full of energy, confident and feeling good no matter their age.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose): Stand up straight and gradually lower the knees as if sitting on an imaginary chair. Raise both arms up forward or in the air, keeping the spine straight. Utkatasana builds strength in the legs, hips and core muscles. Helps to maintain strength and activity in the body, enhances endurance, balance and stability. Maintain knees aligned with the feet. Remember to not lean forward or to hold your breath.



Ardha Chakrāsana (Half Wheel Pose): Keep body straight, hands under lower back. Bend backwards in a gentle way, raise the chest and relax the neck. This pose improves the flexibility of the spine and opens the chest. It can facilitate the body to be more energetic and active and support better posture. Do it slowly and don't push the back bend too much. Maintain comfortable breathing throughout.



Siddha Walk: Walk responsibly in an “infinite” or “figure-eight” pattern and be mindful of breathing and movement. Siddha Walk facilitates coordination, balance, circulation and digestion. It is stimulating for the entire body and keeps the body agile and the mind alert. Walk at your own level of fitness in an open area without obstacles. Keep back straight throughout practice.



Humming Bee Breath (Bhramari Pranayama): Sitting comfortably, close eyes. Breathe slowly, and say a gentle humming sound as you breathe out. Bhramari Pranayama soothes the nervous system, promotes emotional balance and alleviates mental fatigue. It soothes the mind and makes it fresh and calm. Maintain a gentle and comfortable humming sound. Try not to force the breath.

Real age in years, but body age is how well the body works and how they feel. By practising yoga regularly, flexibility, strength, balance and energy can be maintained throughout the life span.

Yoga engages in mindful movement, breathing and discipline each day to keep the body active and vibrant while supporting the emotional and mental state of being. The aim is not to go back in time but to live life full, confidently, balanced, and alive.

(The author is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru, Author, Columnist and the Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa)