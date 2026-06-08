How Combining Different Types Of Exercise Could Add Years To Your Life

When it comes to fitness, one question has sparked debate for years: Is cardio the key to a longer life, or does strength training offer greater benefits? Some swear by running, cycling, and brisk walking to stay healthy, while others believe lifting weights and building muscle is the most effective path to long-term fitness. But a major study from Harvard University suggests the answer may not lie in choosing one over the other.

Large Scale Study Spanning Three Decades

Researchers analysed the health and exercise habits of more than 147,000 adults over nearly 30 years to understand how different forms of physical activity influence longevity and disease risk. Their findings point to a simple conclusion: the greatest benefits come from combining cardio and strength training.

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Optimal Weekly Strength Training Window

The study found that people who engaged in around 90 to 120 minutes of strength training each week experienced notable health advantages. Compared to those who did not perform muscle-strengthening exercises, they showed lower risks of death from all causes, heart disease, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

Interestingly, researchers also observed that more exercise is not always better. Beyond roughly two hours of strength training per week, the additional health benefits appeared to level off.

Cardio With Strength Training

However, the most striking result came from those who combined strength training with regular aerobic exercise. This group was associated with up to a 58 per cent lower risk of premature death, highlighting the powerful impact of a balanced fitness routine.

Experts say these findings make sense because ageing naturally leads to a gradual loss of muscle mass, a condition known as Sarcopenia. This can contribute to weakness, reduced mobility, slower metabolism, and a greater risk of falls. Strength training helps counter these effects by preserving muscle, improving bone health, supporting blood sugar regulation, and maintaining physical independence.

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The message from the study is clear: fitness is not about choosing sides in the cardio-versus-strength debate. A brisk walk can strengthen the heart, while resistance training helps protect the muscles and bones that support everyday movement. Together, they create a more complete approach to healthy ageing.

For those looking to improve both lifespan and quality of life, a combination of regular cardio exercise and about two hours of strength training each week may be one of the most effective strategies available.

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