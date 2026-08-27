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English NewsLifestyleHospital Treatment: 6 Things To Know To Avoid Overcharging And Scams

Hospital Treatment: 6 Things To Know To Avoid Overcharging And Scams

Before visiting a hospital, check treatment costs, verify medicine prices, keep bills safely, and question unnecessary tests to avoid scams and reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avoid pressured decisions; seek expert opinions for costly procedures.

Hospitalisation can be stressful, and unexpected or incorrect charges on a medical bill can add to the burden. Patients may sometimes face issues such as overcharging, unnecessary tests, or unclear billing. However, a few precautions can help you stay informed and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Ask About The Full Cost In Advance

Before getting admitted, ask the doctor or hospital staff about the estimated cost of treatment. Clarify expenses such as room rent, tests, medicines, procedures, and other charges beforehand. Check every bill carefully for additional charges. Items such as injections, gloves, masks, or other consumables may appear separately, so make sure you understand what each charge is for.

Verify Medicine Prices

Before purchasing medicines from the hospital pharmacy, ask your doctor for a prescription and check the listed prices. Where possible, compare them with prices at other licensed pharmacies. This can help you identify unusually high charges.

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Question Unnecessary Tests

If a test is recommended, ask your doctor why it is needed and how it will help with your diagnosis or treatment. Do not hesitate to seek a second medical opinion if you are unsure about an expensive or non-urgent procedure. Having health insurance does not mean every test or treatment is automatically necessary or covered. Check your policy and understand what your insurer will pay for.

Keep All Bills And Medical Records Safe

Keep copies of your bills, prescriptions, test reports, discharge summary, and other treatment-related documents. These records can be useful if you need to question a charge or raise a complaint later. It is also advisable to read your health insurance policy beforehand so you know about exclusions, limits, and covered expenses.

Know Where To Complain

If you believe you have been overcharged or have concerns about the quality of service or treatment, you can seek help through the appropriate consumer grievance mechanisms. The National Consumer Helpline can also provide guidance on consumer complaints. Medical negligence may have legal implications when professional standards are not met.

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Don't Make Decisions Under Pressure

Even during an emergency, avoid making major financial or treatment decisions based solely on pressure, rumours, or unverified claims. For costly or non-emergency procedures, ask questions, understand the available options, and seek an expert opinion when appropriate. Staying informed, checking bills and keeping proper records can help you protect yourself from avoidable expenses while ensuring you receive the treatment you need.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I complain if I believe I've been overcharged by a hospital?

You can seek help through appropriate consumer grievance mechanisms, such as the National Consumer Helpline, for guidance on consumer complaints.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hospital Scams Medical Bills Hospital Overcharging
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