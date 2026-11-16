Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Suspends Life Terms Of 2 Convicts, Grants Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court suspended two Bilkis Bano convicts' life sentences.

Citing their 17+ years in prison and severe disability.

These men were among 11 whose remission was quashed.

Convicted for 2002 Gujarat riots gang rape and murders.

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case and granted them bail, citing the more than 17 years they have spent in prison, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The court noted that both men had been in prison for over 17 years and that one of them had a severe disability. It also said their appeals raised questions of fact and law that needed to be examined.

“Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law,” the order stated, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

2 Convicts Among 11 Whose Remission Was Quashed

The two men are among the 11 convicts whose premature release by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was quashed by the Supreme Court in January 2024.

The court had overturned the remission granted to the convicts, who had been serving life sentences in the case.

11 Convicted Of Gang Rape, Murder During 2002 Gujarat Riots

The 11 men were convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and murdering 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The latest order suspends the life sentences of two of the convicts and grants them bail while their appeals remain pending before the court.