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English NewsElection‘INDIA Bloc Will Contest Together And Best Candidates Will Participate’: Akhilesh On Congress Seeking 181 Seats In UP

‘INDIA Bloc Will Contest Together And Best Candidates Will Participate’: Akhilesh On Congress Seeking 181 Seats In UP

Congress has sought 181 seats across 65 districts from the SP for the UP polls. Akhilesh Yadav said seat-sharing talks are yet to begin but the INDIA bloc will contest together.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress requested 181 Uttar Pradesh seats from Samajwadi Party.
  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav denied talks, stressed INDIA bloc unity.
  • Congress provided a list of 181 constituencies across 65 districts.

The Congress has sought 181 seats from the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the list of constituencies also coming to light. Amid the seat-sharing discussions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made his first statement on the issue.

Responding to the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the SP, Akhilesh said that no discussions had taken place so far. He asserted that the INDIA bloc would contest the elections together and that the two parties would work out the seat-sharing arrangement while respecting each other.

"INDIA bloc will contest the elections together. We will respect each other and work out the seat-sharing arrangement. The best candidates will contest the elections," Akhilesh said.

Congress Seeks 181 Seats Across 65 Districts

The Congress has sent the SP a list of 181 constituencies across 65 districts where it wants to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Of these, 135 are general seats, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had won only two of these 181 seats, Pharenda and Rampur Khas. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, had secured victory in 19 of the constituencies included in the Congress's list.

Congress Holds Key Meeting On UP Elections In Delhi

Earlier on Monday, the Congress held a crucial meeting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress Committee president Aradhana Mishra and working president Imran Masood, among other leaders.

Akhilesh Takes A Dig At BJP's Mathura Meeting

Reacting to the BJP's meeting in Mathura, Akhilesh Yadav urged those visiting Mathura and Vrindavan to take a holy dip in the Yamuna so that their programme could conclude smoothly.

He added that if anyone fell ill, they should call a good doctor.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats has the Congress requested from the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?

The Congress has requested 181 seats from the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. These seats are spread across 65 districts.

Has a seat-sharing agreement been reached between the Congress and the SP for the upcoming elections?

According to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, no seat-sharing discussions have taken place yet. He affirmed that the INDIA bloc will contest the elections together.

What was the Congress's performance in the 2022 elections for the seats it is currently seeking?

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress won only two of the 181 seats it is now seeking. The Samajwadi Party, however, secured victory in 19 of those constituencies.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
SP CONGRESS AKhilesh Yadav UP Elections 2027 UP Assembly Election 2027 Elections 2027
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