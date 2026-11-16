Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress requested 181 Uttar Pradesh seats from Samajwadi Party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav denied talks, stressed INDIA bloc unity.

Congress provided a list of 181 constituencies across 65 districts.

The Congress has sought 181 seats from the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the list of constituencies also coming to light. Amid the seat-sharing discussions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made his first statement on the issue.

Responding to the possibility of a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the SP, Akhilesh said that no discussions had taken place so far. He asserted that the INDIA bloc would contest the elections together and that the two parties would work out the seat-sharing arrangement while respecting each other.

"INDIA bloc will contest the elections together. We will respect each other and work out the seat-sharing arrangement. The best candidates will contest the elections," Akhilesh said.

Congress Seeks 181 Seats Across 65 Districts

The Congress has sent the SP a list of 181 constituencies across 65 districts where it wants to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Of these, 135 are general seats, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had won only two of these 181 seats, Pharenda and Rampur Khas. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, had secured victory in 19 of the constituencies included in the Congress's list.

Congress Holds Key Meeting On UP Elections In Delhi

Earlier on Monday, the Congress held a crucial meeting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress Committee president Aradhana Mishra and working president Imran Masood, among other leaders.

Akhilesh Takes A Dig At BJP's Mathura Meeting

Reacting to the BJP's meeting in Mathura, Akhilesh Yadav urged those visiting Mathura and Vrindavan to take a holy dip in the Yamuna so that their programme could conclude smoothly.

He added that if anyone fell ill, they should call a good doctor.