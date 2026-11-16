5 Easy Ways To Store Ginger In The Fridge And Keep It Fresh For Longer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proper storage maintains ginger's freshness and prevents spoilage.

Unpeeled refrigerated ginger lasts longest, around one month.

Softness, browning, or mould indicate ginger has spoiled.

Freezing ginger extends its freshness for six months.

Ginger is a staple ingredient in Indian kitchens, widely used to enhance the flavour of tea, curries and various other recipes. However, storing ginger incorrectly can cause it to dry out, lose its freshness or spoil quickly. Knowing the right storage techniques can help keep ginger fresh for longer and reduce food wastage.

Should You Store Ginger In The Refrigerator Or At Room Temperature?

Fresh ginger can be stored both at room temperature and in the refrigerator. However, its shelf life depends on how it is stored. According to Chelsea Edwards, storing cut ginger in an airtight container in the refrigerator can help it stay fresh for several weeks.

The US Department of Agriculture's FoodKeeper app recommends using fresh ginger stored in the pantry within two to five days for the best quality. Ginger kept in the refrigerator should ideally be consumed within two to three weeks.

Unpeeled ginger can also be stored at room temperature. However, keeping it in an airtight container inside the refrigerator's crisper drawer is considered a better option for maintaining its freshness.

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How To Store Ginger In The Refrigerator For Longer

To prevent ginger from drying out or spoiling quickly, avoid leaving it exposed to air. Store it in an airtight container, particularly if it has already been cut.

Whole, unpeeled ginger can last for approximately a month when stored properly in the refrigerator's crisper drawer. However, it is important to check it regularly for signs of spoilage. If mould develops, the ginger should not be used.

How To Identify Spoiled Ginger

Identifying spoiled ginger is relatively easy if you know what to look for. Fresh ginger generally has a firm texture and a bright yellow interior.

According to Chelsea Edwards, ginger that has started spoiling may turn brown, lose its bright yellow colour and become soft or damp. Visible mould is another indication that the ginger should be discarded.

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How Long Does Peeled Ginger Last In The Refrigerator?

Peeled ginger has a shorter shelf life than whole, unpeeled ginger because removing its skin exposes it to more oxygen, which can accelerate spoilage.

To store peeled ginger, wrap it properly in plastic before placing it in the refrigerator's crisper drawer. When stored this way, peeled ginger can last approximately two to three weeks.

If you have peeled a large quantity of ginger in advance, avoid leaving it uncovered and ensure it is properly wrapped before refrigeration.

How Long Does Grated Ginger Stay Fresh?

Pre-grating ginger can make everyday cooking more convenient, especially when preparing tea or meals that require ginger regularly.

However, grated ginger does not stay fresh as long as whole ginger. It should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and can last for approximately one week.

It is advisable to grate only the quantity you expect to use within this period to maintain its freshness and quality.

Can You Freeze Ginger For Longer Storage?

Yes, ginger can also be frozen if you want to preserve it for a longer period. Both whole ginger and grated ginger can be stored in the freezer.

According to the USDA FoodKeeper app, fresh ginger frozen after purchase should ideally be used within six months. Chelsea Edwards also suggests that whole, unused ginger can be frozen in an airtight container for up to six months.

Freezing ginger is a convenient option for households that purchase it in larger quantities and want to avoid frequent trips to the market.