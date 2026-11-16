A balanced diet plays an important role in a child's growth and long-term health. At the age of five, children need a variety of nutrients to support their developing bodies and maintain overall well-being. Providing nutritious meals and encouraging healthy eating habits from an early age can help children build a strong foundation for a healthier future.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), healthy dietary habits should begin early in life, as food preferences and eating behaviours developed during childhood can continue into adulthood. Its healthy diet guidelines emphasise four important principles: adequacy, balance, moderation and diversity. WHO also recommends including a variety of minimally processed and unprocessed foods in daily meals while limiting unhealthy fats, free sugars and excess salt.

What Should You Give Your Child For Breakfast?

Breakfast should include nutritious foods that provide energy and essential nutrients. Instead of serving the same meal every morning, parents can introduce different options to ensure variety.

Some healthy breakfast choices for a five-year-old include vegetable poha, suji upma, porridge, besan chilla and moong dal chilla. These can be served with milk or curd. Children who eat eggs can also have boiled eggs or vegetable omelettes.

Idli with sambar is another nutritious breakfast option. Parents can also include fruits such as bananas, apples, papaya and other seasonal varieties.

WHO recommends including whole grains, fruits, vegetables and pulses as important components of a healthy diet. It also highlights the importance of dietary fibre, which can be obtained from fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.

However, children should not be forced to finish their breakfast. The portion size should depend on their appetite and individual nutritional needs.

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What Should Be Included In Lunch And Dinner?

A balanced lunch and dinner are equally important for growing children. Parents should include a variety of foods such as roti, rice, dal, vegetables and curd in their meals.

Dal, beans, chickpeas, paneer and eggs are some food options that can contribute to protein intake. Milk, curd and other dairy products also provide essential nutrients, including calcium.

Green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, beans and seasonal produce should be included regularly. If a child refuses to eat certain vegetables, parents can try adding them to parathas, chillas or vegetable pulao.

According to WHO, carbohydrates should primarily come from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses. It also recommends choosing a variety of protein sources, including plant-based and animal-based foods, depending on individual dietary requirements.

Freshly prepared homemade meals with different ingredients can help children receive a wider range of nutrients. Parents should also limit excessive salt, sugar and unhealthy fats in their daily meals.

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Healthy Snacks To Give Your Five-Year-Old Between Meals

Apart from three main meals, a five-year-old may need one or two small snacks during the day, depending on their hunger and activity levels.

Some healthy snack options include:

Roasted chana

Makhana

Homemade vegetable sandwiches

Plain curd or yoghurt

Fresh seasonal fruits

Boiled sweet corn

Homemade paneer snacks

WHO recommends limiting foods high in free sugars, unhealthy fats and sodium. It also advises choosing fresh fruits and vegetables over highly processed snacks.

Parents should avoid frequently giving children chips, candies, chocolates and packaged juices. Whole fruits are a better option because they provide dietary fibre. WHO also points out that fruit juices, including those without added sugar, can contain significant amounts of free sugars.

Keeping children hydrated throughout the day is equally important. Plain water should be encouraged instead of sugary beverages.

How Much Fruits And Vegetables Should A Five-Year-Old Eat?

According to the World Health Organisation's dietary recommendations, children aged 2–5 years should consume at least 250 grams of fruits and vegetables daily. WHO also suggests a daily intake of at least 15 grams of naturally occurring dietary fibre for this age group.

Parents can include seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables, carrots, beans and other fibre-rich foods in their child's meals. Offering whole fruits as snacks and adding vegetables to homemade preparations can help introduce variety into their diet.

Should You Force Your Child To Finish Every Meal?

A child's appetite may vary from day to day. Therefore, parents should avoid forcing them to finish everything on their plate. Instead, they should pay attention to their hunger cues and offer a variety of nutritious foods at regular intervals.

Introducing different foods gradually and allowing children to become familiar with new flavours can also encourage healthier eating habits.

If a child consistently eats very little, is not gaining weight appropriately or frequently appears tired, parents should consult a paediatrician for an assessment of their nutritional needs.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]