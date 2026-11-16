‘Not Just Honey Traps’: IAF Chief Flags New Methods Used In Foreign Espionage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foreign networks target defense using cyber, finance, honey traps.

Insider threats exploit personnel despite isolated military networks.

Private defense firms must follow robust cybersecurity protocols.

Recent espionage arrests confirm persistent threat to defense.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has warned that foreign espionage networks are increasingly using cyber warfare, financial inducements and other methods to target India's defence establishment, with honey traps representing only one part of a wider intelligence threat.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi on Monday, Dixit said the challenge extended beyond romantic entrapment on social media to personnel working in public-sector laboratories and private defence companies.

“It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey traps are only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things,” he said, responding to questions about vulnerabilities in India's defence industry.

IAF Chief Flags Financial Lures, Insider Threats

Dixit said foreign operatives were also using financial schemes and exploiting vulnerable individuals to gain access to sensitive information.

“Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye and there is a systemic effort to control this,” he said.

The Air Chief said India's core military communication networks were physically isolated from the public internet, making personnel a potential target for foreign intelligence handlers.

“Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attacks on that. But an insider threat is being generated and we are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place,” he said.

Defence Industry Advised To Follow Cybersecurity Protocols

On the security of private-sector defence contractors, Dixit said awareness about using the right software and following cybersecurity advice was important.

He said an agency was already advising private-sector personnel on securing their networks and following its recommendations could help prevent most threats.

“Whatever advice we are giving... we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe,” he said.

Recent Espionage Arrests Highlight Wider Threat

Dixit's remarks come amid a series of high-profile counter-intelligence investigations involving alleged attempts to extract sensitive information from India's defence establishment. In several cases, operatives suspected of links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) allegedly used fake social media identities and financial inducements to obtain classified military data.

In a recent case, the Delhi Police arrested a defence officer for allegedly leaking sensitive details about operational deployments and attempting to install data-stealing malware on a colleague's mobile phone.

The officer, who was reportedly going through a difficult phase in his personal life, had been approached on social media by a woman suspected of working for a Pakistani handler, according to NDTV.

In October, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested Indian Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee, 31, and a contractual driver in Visakhapatnam. Mukherjee was allegedly lured over several months by a woman suspected to be a Pakistani operative.

The latest case cited in this context involves allegations surrounding Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and his past association with Alice Huang, an executive accused by the US of having links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied the allegation.