ABP Live Pet First | 6 Expert Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This Holi

Holi is India’s festival of colours, joy, and celebration, but for your dog, it can sometimes mean stress, danger, and accidental injury. While you splash vibrant hues on your friends and family, your four-legged companion may face exposure to harmful chemicals, loud noises, or chaotic crowds.

From protecting their sensitive skin to managing anxiety and preventing accidental ingestion of toxic colours, these actionable tips will ensure your furry friend enjoys the festivities as much as you do. Read on to know how to make Holi a safe, fun, and unforgettable experience for your loyal companion.

1. Keep Your Dogs Away From Synthetic Colours

Synthetic Holi colours are filled with chemicals that can irritate your dog’s skin, eyes, and respiratory system. Even seemingly harmless powders can cause rashes, itching, or breathing difficulties. Dogs often sniff, lick, or even eat colours out of curiosity, which can lead to gastrointestinal upset or toxicity. To protect your pet, restrict access to areas where people are playing with synthetic powders. Instead, create a safe zone indoors where your dog can relax and feel secure. Using natural, pet-safe colours for home decorations or small play areas is also a great alternative, allowing your dog to enjoy the festival safely without exposure to hazardous chemicals.

2. Bathe And Groom Your Dog

Proper grooming before Holi is essential to reduce the impact of colour on your dog’s coat and skin. A bath a day prior with mild, dog-friendly shampoo helps remove loose fur and reduces the risk of irritation from coloured powders sticking to your dog’s hair. Long-haired breeds benefit from light trimming to minimise the accumulation of colours, while shorter-haired dogs may require a protective layer of coconut or olive oil to shield their skin. Grooming also allows you to inspect for cuts, wounds, or skin sensitivities that might worsen during the festival.

3. Protect Their Eyes, Ears, And Paws

Holi is not just about colours on the skin, your dog’s sensitive eyes, ears, and paws are especially vulnerable. Powder can cause redness, swelling, and pain, while water mixed with colours may irritate inner ear canals. Consider using a lightweight dog-friendly bandana or protective goggles for short periods if your pet will be near the festivities. Ensure paw hygiene by washing your dog’s feet after walking on coloured surfaces. If colours enter the eyes or ears, gently rinse with clean water and monitor for discomfort. Avoid using harsh chemicals or soap near sensitive areas, as this may exacerbate irritation.

4. Create A Calm, Quiet Space

The loud music, firecrackers, and crowds during Holi can be overwhelming for dogs. Anxiety and stress may manifest as excessive barking, hiding, or even attempts to escape the house. Set up a dedicated calm zone with their bed, toys, and favorite blankets in a quiet room away from noise. Playing soothing music or white noise can mask the festival sounds and keep your dog relaxed. Consider interactive toys or treats to keep them engaged while you enjoy the celebrations. Maintaining a consistent routine for feeding, walking, and rest helps reduce anxiety.

5. Monitor Food And Water Intake

During Holi, accidental ingestion of colours, sweets, fried, or spicy foods can harm your dog. Keep all human foods, sweets, and coloured powders out of reach, and provide fresh, clean water regularly. Dogs may become dehydrated from heat or excitement, so hydration is key to maintaining their health. Use heavy, stable bowls to prevent spills and ensure that treats given during the festival are pet-safe and free from artificial colours. Observing your dog’s food intake helps prevent digestive issues, poisoning, or upset stomachs while allowing them to enjoy safe snacks and treats specially prepared for Holi.

