Why You Should Soak Mangoes in Water Before Eating Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many believe soaking improves the fruit's flavor and freshness.

As soon as summer arrives, mangoes begin to dominate fruit stalls across the country. From Dasheri and Langra to Alphonso and Chausa, the king of fruits is undoubtedly one of the season's biggest highlights. Sweet, juicy and bursting with flavour, mangoes are loved by people of all ages.

However, before enjoying a ripe mango, many households follow a simple ritual of soaking the fruit in water. While this advice has been passed down through generations, there are a few reasons why the practice continues to be popular today.

Why Is It Recommended To Soak Mangoes?

For decades, parents and grandparents have advised soaking mangoes in water for 30 minutes to an hour before eating them. Traditionally, it is believed that this helps reduce the fruit's heat-producing effect on the body, which some people associate with issues such as mouth ulcers, digestive discomfort and a feeling of excess body heat during summer.

Although scientific evidence supporting all of these traditional claims is limited, the practice remains common in many Indian homes.

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Helps Remove Sap And Surface Irritants

One of the main reasons experts recommend soaking mangoes is that it may help wash away traces of sap and sap oil left on the fruit after harvesting. These natural substances contain compounds that can sometimes cause itching, skin irritation or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Soaking mangoes in water before eating may help remove some of these residues, making the fruit cleaner and safer to consume.

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Can Improve Flavour And Freshness

Many mango lovers also believe that soaking enhances the fruit's overall eating quality. Mangoes contain natural compounds that contribute to their distinctive sweetness and aroma, but storage conditions and exposure to heat can sometimes affect these qualities.

Soaking in water may help the fruit retain moisture, resulting in a juicier texture and a fresher taste. While it is a simple step, many people feel it makes mangoes even more enjoyable to eat.

Whether followed as a family tradition or for practical reasons, soaking mangoes before eating remains a widely practised habit that continues to be part of mango season across India.

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