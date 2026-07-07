Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paneer faces increased scrutiny; industry must comply with rules.

If you often choose packaged paneer because the label says Fresh, Healthy, or carries similar claims, this latest development is worth your attention. India's food regulator, FSSAI, has tightened its scrutiny of marketing claims on food packaging and has issued a notice to Heritage Foods over the claims made on its Heritage Fresh Paneer.

The regulator has questioned whether the words Fresh and Healthy Happiness used on the product packaging comply with food labeling rules. According to FSSAI, every claim printed on a food package must be backed by regulations and should not mislead consumers.

Why Did FSSAI Issue Notice To Heritage Foods?

The action follows a consumer complaint regarding Heritage Fresh Paneer. After reviewing the matter, FSSAI raised two major concerns. The first relates to the use of the word "Fresh". According to the regulator, the product may not meet the prescribed conditions required for using this term.

As a result, calling it "Fresh Paneer" could potentially mislead consumers into believing it has characteristics that may not be supported under the regulations. The second concern is the phrase "Healthy Happiness."

FSSAI believes such wording may give buyers the impression that the product offers specific health benefits. Under India's food safety regulations, any health-related claim must meet strict scientific and legal requirements before it can be displayed on product packaging.

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Why Is FSSAI Taking A Tough Stand On Packaging Claims?

Consumers today often rely on packaging labels while shopping. Terms such as "Fresh," "Healthy," "Natural," "No Added Sugar," and "Heart Healthy" can strongly influence purchasing decisions. However, if these claims are not scientifically supported or fail to comply with regulatory standards, they can create a false impression about a product's quality or health benefits.

To prevent this, FSSAI is closely examining not only the safety and quality of food products but also the marketing claims printed on their packaging. The regulator's objective is to ensure that companies provide accurate and transparent information instead of using attractive words purely as a marketing strategy. Under the rules, every claim must be properly substantiated before it appears on a product label.

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Why Is Paneer Under The Spotlight?

Paneer has been receiving special attention from FSSAI in recent years due to growing concerns over counterfeit and analogue paneer being sold as genuine dairy products. As a result, the regulator has increased inspections covering both product quality and labelling practices. The notice issued to Heritage Foods is not just about one company's packaging. It also serves as a broader reminder to the food industry that promotional claims will face greater regulatory scrutiny.

Going forward, businesses will need to ensure that every term used on food packaging complies with FSSAI's labelling and advertising regulations, helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.