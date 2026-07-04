86% Indians Prioritise Protein, 61% Prefer Natural Sweeteners Over Sugar In Snacks: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian snacking shifts, balancing taste, nutrition, convenience for consumers.

Protein-rich options and ingredient transparency drive purchase decisions.

Specialized nutrition for kids and women gains market importance.

Quick commerce and packaging innovations shape evolving snack preferences.

India’s snacking habits are undergoing a noticeable shift, with consumers increasingly choosing food options that balance taste, nutrition and convenience. A new consumer insights report suggests that healthy snacking is no longer limited to fitness enthusiasts or niche buyers. From protein-packed options to snacks made with natural sweeteners, Indian buyers are becoming more aware of what they consume. Purchase decisions are also being influenced by factors such as ingredient transparency, quick delivery and packaging. The latest findings indicate that people are no longer choosing snacks based on taste alone, with health and functionality now playing a major role in buying behaviour.

Protein-Rich Snacks

Protein is no longer seen as a category meant only for gym-goers. It has steadily become a mainstream requirement in everyday snacking. According to the latest Healthy Snacking Report 2026 released by Farmley, 86 per cent of Indians now consider protein an important factor while selecting snacks. The report also found that nearly one-third of consumers are willing to spend extra on high-protein snacking options. This signals a major shift in consumer mindset, where snacking is increasingly tied to health goals and long-term wellness.

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Consumers are also paying much closer attention to ingredients and labels before making a purchase. The report found that 61 per cent of consumers prefer snacks sweetened with natural ingredients such as dates and jaggery instead of refined sugar. This reflects growing demand for cleaner labels and less processed food choices. Ingredient transparency is also becoming a major trust factor. More than 60 per cent of respondents said clear information around ingredients, sourcing and nutrition strongly influences their buying decisions.

Kids And Women Nutrition

Specialised nutrition is emerging as a fast-growing category within the snacking segment. Nearly 60 per cent of parents said they are willing to pay more for healthier snack options for their children, showing a clear rise in premium nutrition choices for kids. At the same time, more than half of women surveyed expressed interest in snacks designed to support nutritional needs during different stages of the menstrual cycle. This points to growing demand for women-focused wellness products.

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Quick Commerce Trends

Convenience continues to play a major role in buying behaviour. Quick commerce platforms are becoming a preferred channel for snack purchases, driven by speed and accessibility. At the same time, offline stores remain relevant, with shelf visibility still influencing buying decisions. Packaging is another key factor. Consumers increasingly prefer resealable packs for convenience and eco-friendly packaging for sustainability, indicating that buyers now evaluate the complete snacking experience, not just the product itself. India’s snacking market is clearly evolving. Consumers now want products that deliver taste, nutrition, convenience and trust together. Brands that can meet these expectations are likely to lead the next phase of growth in the category.

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