From Make-Up To Mandap: What's Hot, What's Not, And What Wedding Brands Are Stocking Up On

From Make-Up To Mandap: What’s Hot, What’s Not, And What Wedding Brands Are Stocking Up On

From bridal makeup and jewellery to wedding flowers and gifting, here’s what’s trending this wedding season, what’s fading out, and what top brands say couples are buying the most.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Big fat Indian weddings have long been synonymous with grandeur, vibrant colours, and lavish celebrations, but today's celebrations are evolving fast. From what brides put on their skin to what guests carry to the mandap, the modern wedding is less about excess and more about intention. Comfort, personalisation, and visual storytelling are quietly replacing heavy layers, over-the-top decor, and impractical buys.

To decode what’s truly trending and what’s gradually being left behind, insights from experts at FlowerAura and Womancart, two brands closely tracking real-time wedding season behaviour, offer clarity. Their observations reveal how couples and families are shopping smarter, opting for lighter choices, and investing in elements that hold value well beyond the wedding day.

From Heavy Glam To Soft Glow: How Bridal Beauty Is Changing

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One of the biggest shifts this wedding season is visible right on the bride’s face. Heavy, cakey makeup is giving way to breathable, skin-first beauty.

“This season, we are seeing a very clear shift toward modern minimalism blended with traditional elegance,” says Mr Madhu Sudan Pahwa, Managing Director, Womancart. Brides are opting for soft-glam makeup, dewy finishes, and luminous skin that lasts through long ceremonies.

Instead of dramatic contours, shades like nude, peach, and berry are dominating lips, cheeks, and eyes. The idea is simple, look radiant in real life and flawless on camera, that too without feeling weighed down.

Behind that effortless glow is months of preparation. According to Womancart, brides are no longer waiting till the last month to think about skincare.

“Many brides now start their skincare routine six to nine months in advance,” shares Pahwa. Hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, vitamin C for brightness, gentle exfoliating toners, and quick-fix sheet masks have become non-negotiable.

With weddings stretching across multiple days, early skin prep ensures brides stay fresh and confident from haldi to vidaai, without constantly touching up makeup.

Lightweight Jewellery Is Outshining Heavy Heirlooms

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Jewellery choices are also reflecting this comfort-first mindset. Instead of extremely heavy traditional sets, brides are leaning towards versatile, lighter designs.

Lightweight kundan, American diamond sets, pastel stones, and temple-inspired pieces are leading sales. “Brides today want jewellery that looks premium but can be worn again,” explains Pahwa.

This growing preference for affordable luxe jewellery allows brides to build a flexible trousseau, pieces that work for weddings, festivals, and future celebrations alike.

Pastels, Pre-Stitched Sarees, And Comfort-Led Footwear

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Wedding wardrobes are becoming more practical too. Pre-stitched sarees, lightweight lehengas, embellished juttis, and cushioned block heels are seeing a spike in demand.

“These categories consistently show the highest rise in both planned and last-minute bridal purchases,” says Womancart. Brides are prioritising ease of movement, quick changes, and all-day comfort, without compromising on elegance.

What's Blooming In Wedding Gifting This Season

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Flowers continue to be a timeless wedding gift, but how they’re being chosen has changed.

“Roses remain the most gifted flowers during weddings,” reveals Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder, FlowerAura. Red roses alone account for nearly 25 percent of demand, followed by pink and mixed rose bouquets.

Sunflower combinations are growing in popularity for their bright, joyful look, while orchids making up close to 10 percent of gifting sales are favoured for their premium appeal and long-lasting freshness.

Personalised Bouquets Are Stealing The Spotlight

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Beyond the blooms, presentation is everything. Wedding guests are increasingly choosing gifts that feel thoughtful and photo-worthy.

“Hand-tied bouquets, premium curated arrangements, and customised bouquets with message cards or polaroid photos have become strong favourites,” Sehgal shares.

Modern wrapping styles, mixed-flower combinations, colourful ribbons, and personal notes are transforming floral gifts into keepsakes, perfect for social media moments and intimate celebrations.

What's Fading Out This Wedding Season

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

As preferences evolve, some trends are quietly stepping aside this wedding season. These trends involve overly heavy makeup layers, bulky jewellery worn for long hours, generic and mass produced gifting, impractical footwear, and rigid outfits.

In their place are products and experiences that balance beauty with comfort and meaning.

Across categories, beauty, jewellery, flowers, and fashion, the message is clear. Today’s couples want weddings that feel authentic, enjoyable, and deeply personal.

“In the end, brides want to look their best and feel their best at the same time,” sums up Pahwa. This philosophy is shaping what brands are stocking, promoting, and innovating for the modern Indian wedding.

From make-up tables to mandap decor, what’s hot right now is thoughtful luxury, designed to last well beyond the wedding day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Wedding Season Wedding Trends Bridal Beauty Wedding Flowers Wedding Gifting
