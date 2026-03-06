ABP Live Doc Talk | Should You Use Earphones While Working Out? Expert Warns Of Hidden Risks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







You log your sets, track your protein, and prioritise recovery. But there’s one aspect of gym hygiene that often goes unnoticed, your ear health.

Headphones have become a day-to-day part of the fitness world. They give rhythm to your workouts, help you focus with noise cancellation, and make every rep feel charged. But prioritising this vibe through constant headphone use comes with long-term risks to your ears.

The Hidden Hearing Risks Of Loud Gym Music

In a noisy gym environment with the clanging of weights, the hum of treadmills, and trainers shouting, it’s tempting to turn up the volume to drown out the chaos. However, prolonged exposure to sounds above 85 decibels can cause permanent hearing damage. Many headphones can exceed 100 decibels, a level that can harm your hearing in just a few minutes.

According to the World Health Organisation, over one billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. The damage isn’t always immediate. A ringing sensation after exposure to loud sounds is a red flag that your ears are under stress.

Choosing The Right Headphones For Safer Listening

Choosing the right ear gear is essential. You don’t have to give up your pump-up playlist; you just need to be smarter about how you listen. The first line of defence is using the right hardware.

While in-ear buds are popular, they sit deep in the ear canal and amplify sound directly. Over-ear headphones are a safer choice because they’re positioned away from your eardrums. Investing in noise-cancelling headphones also helps. By electronically blocking out ambient gym noise, you can enjoy your music at a much lower and safer volume.

Bone conduction headphones are another excellent alternative. They allow you to hear external sounds like your trainer’s instructions while still enjoying your music.

The golden rule for hearing safety is the 60/60 rule: listen at no more than 60% of your device’s maximum volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch. If your fitness session lasts beyond that, it’s best to take a break from your headphones. And if you’ve already used them for an hour at the gym, avoid using them again during the day.

By balancing your desire for immersive sound with protective strategies, you can ensure your ears stay as healthy as the rest of your body.

Hygiene Risks Of Using Earbuds During Workouts

There are also other risks. Sweat and moisture from tightly fitting earbuds can create a humid environment that encourages bacterial or fungal growth, leading to itchy ears, pain, discharge, or recurrent infections. Avoid sharing your earbuds and always keep them clean.

As ENT specialists observe, many young people use headphones throughout the day even while studying and are already showing early signs of noise-related hearing changes. Gym-goers are part of this large group frequently exposed to loud sounds through headphones, whether during workouts, commutes, or leisure time. This constant exposure is harmful to ear health.

Smart listening strategies can protect your hearing:

Use over-ear headphones instead of in-ear buds.

Follow the 60/60 rule.

Choose noise-cancelling devices.

Keep your ear gear clean.

Seek medical advice if you experience ringing, reduced hearing, or discomfort.

Early detection and intervention are key to maintaining good hearing health. If gymming is your vibe, remember a strong body deserves healthy ears and sound hearing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

