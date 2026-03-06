7 ‘Normal’ Habits That Are Secretly Destroying Your Productivity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom













In today’s fast-paced world, productivity is often seen as the ultimate measure of success. From meeting deadlines at work to managing personal responsibilities, people constantly strive to get more done in less time. Yet many individuals unknowingly sabotage their own efficiency through everyday habits that seem completely normal.

These behaviours often feel harmless, checking your phone “for a second,” multitasking to save time, or pushing through exhaustion to finish tasks. However, research shows that such habits can quietly drain mental energy, reduce focus, and significantly lower the quality of your work. Over time, these patterns can lead to burnout, poor performance, and constant feelings of being overwhelmed.

Here are seven surprisingly common habits that may be destroying your productivity and why it’s time to rethink them.

1. Constantly Checking Your Phone



What begins as a quick glance at a notification often turns into several minutes scrolling through messages, emails, or social media feeds. Every time your attention shifts away from a task, your brain requires time to refocus. Psychologists call this “attention residue,” where part of your mind remains stuck on the previous activity. As a result, even brief phone interruptions can significantly reduce concentration and slow down progress. Many productivity experts recommend scheduling specific times to check your phone rather than reacting to every alert. Turning off non-essential notifications and keeping your phone out of reach while working can dramatically improve focus. By limiting these small distractions, you allow your brain to remain immersed in deep work.

2. Multitasking Instead Of Focusing On One Task

Multitasking often feels like the ultimate productivity hack. Many people believe that juggling multiple tasks simultaneously allows them to accomplish more in less time. In reality, the opposite is true. Research in cognitive science shows that the human brain is not designed to perform multiple complex tasks at once. Instead, it rapidly switches between them, which creates mental fatigue and reduces efficiency. Each switch requires the brain to reset its focus, leading to slower progress and a higher risk of mistakes. Experts suggest adopting a single-tasking approach, where you focus on one activity at a time for a set period. Techniques like the Pomodoro method, which involves working in focused intervals, can help train the brain to maintain concentration.

3. Starting The Day Without A Clear Plan

Many people begin their day by immediately reacting to emails, messages, or urgent requests. While this may feel productive, it often leads to a reactive work style where you constantly respond to other people’s priorities rather than focusing on your own. Without a clear plan, it becomes easy to jump between tasks randomly, which wastes valuable time and mental energy. Instead of progressing steadily toward meaningful goals, you may spend the day completing minor tasks that feel busy but accomplish little. Productivity experts recommend planning your day before it begins. Even a simple list of three to five priority tasks can provide structure and direction. When you start the day knowing exactly what needs to be done, your brain is less likely to wander into distractions.

4. Working For Long Hours Without A Break

Many people believe that productivity means working continuously for long periods without stopping. While dedication is important, working without breaks can actually reduce efficiency and creativity. The brain functions best in cycles of intense focus followed by short periods of rest. When you push yourself for hours without pause, mental fatigue begins to build. Concentration weakens, mistakes increase, and even simple tasks start feeling overwhelming. Short breaks, on the other hand, help reset the brain. Stepping away from your desk for a few minutes, stretching, or taking a brief walk can restore energy and improve cognitive performance. Studies suggest that strategic breaks improve focus, creativity, and decision-making. Many high-performing professionals intentionally schedule breaks to maintain peak productivity throughout the day.

5. Saying 'Yes' To Everything

Being helpful and cooperative at work is often seen as a positive trait. However, constantly saying “yes” to every request can quickly overwhelm your schedule and reduce productivity. When your to-do list becomes filled with tasks that are not aligned with your priorities, it becomes difficult to focus on meaningful work. This can lead to stress, missed deadlines, and a constant feeling of being stretched too thin. Successful professionals understand the importance of protecting their time and energy. This doesn’t mean refusing every request, but it does mean carefully evaluating which commitments truly deserve your attention.

6. Keeping A Cluttered Workspace

Your environment has a powerful influence on how well you concentrate. A cluttered desk filled with papers, gadgets, and random items can quietly distract your brain, making it harder to focus on the task at hand. Visual clutter constantly competes for your attention, even when you’re not consciously aware of it. This subtle distraction can increase stress levels and reduce mental clarity. An organised workspace, on the other hand, creates a sense of calm and structure. When everything has its place, it becomes easier to locate materials, stay focused, and maintain a steady workflow. Taking a few minutes at the end of each day to tidy your desk can make a significant difference.

7. Sacrificing Sleep To Get More Done

In a culture that often glorifies hustle and long working hours, many people sacrifice sleep in the hope of becoming more productive. Unfortunately, lack of sleep has the opposite effect. Sleep is essential for memory, concentration, and problem-solving. When you’re sleep-deprived, your brain struggles to process information, make decisions, and stay focused for extended periods. Research shows that even mild sleep deprivation can significantly reduce cognitive performance. Tasks take longer to complete, creativity declines, and mistakes become more frequent. Instead of cutting back on sleep, productivity experts recommend prioritising a consistent sleep schedule. A well-rested brain works faster, thinks more clearly, and handles complex tasks more efficiently.