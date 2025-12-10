From Paris To Seoul: Top 10 Most Attractive Cities Every Traveller Must Visit

Every year, travellers look toward cities that combine culture, innovation, comfort, and unforgettable experiences. The latest global ranking once again highlights how only a select few urban destinations manage to excel to every front, from safety and sustainability to infrastructure and economic strength.

Euromonitor International’s widely anticipated Top 100 City Destinations report for 2025 brings together data-driven insights that reveal where global tourism is heading. This year’s rankings show a dynamic mix of heritage cities, creative capitals and urban powerhouses reshaping the future of travel.

1. Paris, France

Paris holds on to its crown for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its dominance as the world's most appealing urban destination. The French capital continues to build on its long-standing cultural influence while modernising its infrastructure to support massive tourism flows. Its flawless management of the 2024 Olympics further strengthened public confidence in how the city handles global events. Neighbourhoods such as Le Marais, Montmartre and Saint-Germain continue to represent the best of Parisian style, where heritage cafes, fashion houses and contemporary art scenes mix seamlessly. From haute couture to centuries-old monuments, Paris retains its magnetic charm while evolving rapidly to meet sustainability goals.

2. Madrid, Spain

Madrid secures the second spot, proving once again that Spain’s capital has carved out its unique identity amid the nation’s tourism boom. The city continues to thrive with its signature blend of historic elegance, sun-soaked boulevards, and vibrant food culture. Even as other Spanish regions navigate overtourism, Madrid strikes a balance by offering spacious cultural avenues and enhanced public spaces. The iconic Art Triangle, home to the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen museums, remains one of Europe’s finest hubs of creativity. Meanwhile, the expansive Madrid Río park has become an urban retreat, offering riverside walks and lush green pockets right in the heart of the city.

3. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo holds the third position thanks to its unmatched tourism infrastructure and global connectivity. Expansion efforts at Narita International Airport continue to strengthen the city’s status as a transport powerhouse. Tokyo’s ability to balance ancient temples with cutting-edge digital innovation creates a dynamic atmosphere that keeps travellers coming back. From the fashion-forward alleys of Harajuku to the neon-lit vibrance of Shibuya, Tokyo’s districts shape global pop culture trends. The city’s rail network, famous for its punctuality and efficiency, makes navigating its diverse landscapes effortless.

4. Rome, Italy

Rome continues to captivate visitors as an open-air museum steeped in history. Its ancient architecture and artistic legacy remain major draws, but ongoing archaeological investments have added layers of intrigue. Newly restored sites open each year, allowing travellers to uncover hidden gems beyond the iconic Colosseum and Roman Forum. Districts like Trastevere keep Rome youthful and energetic, with cosy trattorias, cobblestone streets and lively evening scenes. Restaurateurs across the city champion classic Italian flavours while experimenting with modern twists.

5. Milan, Italy

Milan secures the fifth spot, driven by its influence in global fashion, booming economy and cultural richness. The city continues to draw international attention with renowned events like Milan Fashion Week and an expanding landscape of design-led attractions. Its blend of innovation and old-world charm makes it a magnet for trendsetters and creative professionals. Contemporary spaces such as Fondazione Prada push artistic boundaries, while the Duomo’s terraces remain a timeless favourite for panoramic city views. Milan’s culinary evolution includes luxurious Michelin-starred experiences alongside chic, modern cafes redefining Italian flavours.

6. New York, USA

New York maintains its place among the world’s leading urban destinations, thriving once again as tourism surges post-pandemic. Its cultural depth, diversity and constant reinvention make it irresistible for travellers seeking stimulation and variety. From Broadway’s resurgence to museum exhibitions that draw global audiences, the city’s creative heartbeat grows stronger each year. Revitalised waterfronts, including Hudson River Park and the scenic stretches near Brooklyn Bridge Park, offer much-needed open spaces amid the city’s fast pace. New York offers a rich and immersive experience unmatched by most cities.

7. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam ranks seventh for its sustainability-first approach, which strengthens its standing as a responsible and appealing destination. Its extensive cycling networks, efficient public transport and scenic canals create a visitor experience that feels relaxed yet energising. World-famous institutions such as the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum hold enduring appeal for art lovers. Meanwhile, Amsterdam’s cafes, waterside markets and canal-side streets provide a mellow charm ideal for slow travellers. The city continues to expand its bike-only zones and pedestrian-friendly streets to reduce congestion and enhance liveability.

8. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona continues to draw global admiration for its architectural marvels, colourful street life and seaside charm. Ranked eighth, the city strikes a balance between historic beauty and contemporary creativity. Its Mediterranean energy infuses every corner, from bustling food markets to sunlit beaches. Gaudí’s masterpieces, including Sagrada Família and Park Güell, remain top attractions for travellers worldwide. Beyond these iconic sites, Barcelona’s tapas bars, cultural festivals and neighbourhood plazas create an inviting atmosphere for visitors looking to explore both tradition and modernity.

9. Singapore

Singapore continues to gain recognition as a city that flawlessly merges innovation, nature and safety. Its ranking at number nine reflects its commitment to seamless design, efficient urban systems and high-quality visitor experiences. Landmarks like Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands remain tourism icons. Meanwhile, green attractions such as Gardens by the Bay and the Southern Ridges highlight Singapore’s nature-forward vision. From futuristic skylines to waterfront promenades, the city offers an impeccable mix of modernity and greenery.

10. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul completes the top 10 with its distinctive fusion of tradition and modern pop culture. Its global cultural influence, driven by K-pop, Korean dramas and contemporary fashion, has turned it into a youthful, energetic destination. Yet, beneath the digital buzz lies a deep historic fabric that continues to surprise visitors. Areas like Hongdae, Itaewon and Gangnam attract fans of contemporary Korean lifestyle, while heritage landmarks such as Gyeongbokgung Palace offer insight into the nation’s royal past.