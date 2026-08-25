First Time Flying? Know What To Do First At The Airport: A Step-By-Step Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arrive early, seek airport staff assistance if needed.

Travelling by flight for the first time can be exciting, but navigating a large airport can also feel confusing. From finding the right check-in counter to completing security and locating the boarding gate, there are several steps to follow. Knowing the airport process beforehand can make your first flight much smoother. Here’s a simple guide to what you should do after reaching the airport and the things you should keep in mind.

Keep Your Identity Card And Travel Documents Ready

Before entering the airport, keep your flight ticket or e-ticket and a valid identity document easily accessible. Having these documents ready can save time during check-in and security. If you have not completed web check-in, find your airline’s check-in counter or use a self-check-in kiosk, where available. Airport display screens usually show the counter details based on your airline and flight number.

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Complete Check-In And Baggage Drop

If you are travelling with check-in baggage, proceed to the designated airline counter or baggage-drop facility. Your luggage will be weighed, tagged and sent for loading, while you will receive your boarding pass if you have not already obtained one. Passengers travelling with only cabin baggage who have completed online check-in may, depending on the airline and airport, proceed directly to security. However, always check the specific instructions provided by your airline.

Proceed For Security Check

Once check-in is complete, follow the signs for the security checkpoint. You will generally need to show your boarding pass and identity document. At security, follow the instructions of the staff regarding electronic devices, liquids and other belongings. Items such as laptops or other electronics may need to be placed separately in trays, while jackets, belts and objects in your pockets may also need to be removed. To avoid delays, check the airport and airline rules regarding prohibited or restricted items before leaving for the airport.

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Check Your Boarding Gate

After clearing security, check the airport display screens for your flight's boarding gate. The gate number may also be mentioned on your boarding pass, but it can change later. Don't simply find the gate and stop checking the screens. Keep an eye on flight-status displays and listen for airport announcements so you don't miss any gate changes or boarding updates.

Don't Panic If You're Flying For The First Time

Feeling a little nervous before your first flight is completely normal. If you are confused about where to go or what to do next, ask airline or airport staff for assistance. Most importantly, reach the airport well before your scheduled departure time. Follow the reporting and check-in timings provided by your airline, particularly when travelling internationally, and keep enough time in hand for check-in, baggage drop and security.