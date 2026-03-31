Eiffel Tower Day 2026: 7 Surprising Facts That Make The Monument Even More Fascinating

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Every year on March 31, the world celebrates Eiffel Tower Day, marking the grand inauguration of the iconic Eiffel Tower in 1889. Standing tall in the heart of Paris, this architectural marvel has evolved from a controversial iron structure into one of the most recognizable landmarks on the planet. Built as the centerpiece of the 1889 World’s Fair, the tower not only transformed the city’s skyline but also became a symbol of innovation, resilience, and artistic ambition.

Here are some interesting facts that make this monument even more intriguing:

Almost Had A Very Different Name

Before becoming the Eiffel Tower, the structure was initially called the '300-Meter Iron Tower' by Gustave Eiffel during its early planning stages in 1885. While the name was technically accurate, it lacked charm and public appeal. Over time, people casually began referring to it as 'Mr. Eiffel’s Tower,' which eventually evolved into the simpler and more memorable name we know today. The shift reflects how public perception can shape history just as much as official decisions.

Faced Strong Opposition From Artists

Not everyone welcomed the tower with open arms. In fact, several prominent figures, including Charles Garnier, Alexandre Dumas, and Guy de Maupassant, strongly opposed its construction. In 1887, they even signed a letter criticising it as an eyesore, comparing it to a 'gigantic black factory chimney.' While some later softened their stance, Maupassant famously continued his dislike, ironically dining at the tower’s restaurant often, simply because it was the only place where he didn’t have to see it.

Gustave Eiffel Wasn’t The Original Designer

Although the tower bears his name, Gustave Eiffel did not design it himself. The original concept came from engineers Maurice Koechlin and Émile Nouguier, who worked for his company. Initially unimpressed by their design, Eiffel later brought in architect Stephen Sauvestre to refine its appearance. While he wasn’t the mastermind behind the blueprint, Eiffel played a crucial role in promoting and defending the project, ensuring its success against competing proposals.

The Tower Served As A Scientific Hub

Beyond its visual appeal, the tower played a significant role in scientific research. Just a day after its inauguration, Eiffel set up a meteorology lab at the top, where experiments in physics and aerodynamics were conducted. He also invited other scientists to use the facility for their work. This practical utility not only justified the tower’s existence but also highlighted its importance beyond tourism.

The Light Show Has A Century-Old Legacy

Today, the Eiffel Tower dazzles visitors with its sparkling evening light display, featuring around 20,000 bulbs. However, this tradition dates back to 1925, when an elaborate illumination was created for a major exhibition. Over time, the light show evolved into one of the tower’s most enchanting features. Every night, the structure glitters for a few minutes each hour after dusk, creating a magical spectacle that continues to captivate millions.

It Changes Size With The Seasons

The Eiffel Tower isn’t as rigid as it looks. Due to temperature changes, the iron structure expands in the summer heat and contracts during winter. This thermal expansion can cause the tower to grow slightly taller by a few millimeters. Additionally, it may tilt subtly away from the sun on particularly hot days, proving that even the most iconic landmarks are subject to nature’s forces.

It Was Almost Destroyed During World War II

During the final days of World War II, orders were reportedly given to destroy Paris and its landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. Fortunately, the Allied forces arrived before these plans could be carried out, sparing the monument from destruction.