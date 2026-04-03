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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleVikrant Massey Birthday Special: 8 Super Cool Looks Of The Actor You Can't Miss

Vikrant Massey Birthday Special: 8 Super Cool Looks Of The Actor You Can't Miss

From casual fits to sharp ensembles, 8 standout looks of Vikrant Massey you need to see.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
From casual fits to sharp ensembles, 8 standout looks of Vikrant Massey you need to see.

8 super cool looks of Vikrant Massey that prove style is all about simplicity and confidence.

1/8
1. Modern Statement Tailoring: If there’s one look that instantly commands attention, it’s this striking ensemble worn by Vikrant Massey. This outfit is the perfect blend of classic tailoring and artistic rebellion. Ditching safe neutrals, the actor steps into a deep, burnished palette of rust, black, and crimson, creating a visually arresting suit that feels equal parts runway and red carpet. The abstract, almost brushstroke-like pattern elevates the outfit from formalwear to wearable art. The double-breasted blazer paired with a tonal shirt keeps the silhouette sharp, while the fluid print injects personality and drama without overwhelming the wearer. (Image Source: Instagram/@gqindia)
1. Modern Statement Tailoring: If there’s one look that instantly commands attention, it’s this striking ensemble worn by Vikrant Massey. This outfit is the perfect blend of classic tailoring and artistic rebellion. Ditching safe neutrals, the actor steps into a deep, burnished palette of rust, black, and crimson, creating a visually arresting suit that feels equal parts runway and red carpet. The abstract, almost brushstroke-like pattern elevates the outfit from formalwear to wearable art. The double-breasted blazer paired with a tonal shirt keeps the silhouette sharp, while the fluid print injects personality and drama without overwhelming the wearer. (Image Source: Instagram/@gqindia)
2/8
2. Casual Cool With A Pop: Proving that effortless fashion often makes the strongest impact, Vikrant Massey steps out in a look that perfectly balances comfort and charisma. Dressed in a bold red shirt paired with timeless blue denim, the actor embraces a laid-back aesthetic that feels instantly relatable yet stylishly sharp. The slightly relaxed fit of the shirt, combined with easy-going jeans, creates a silhouette that is both modern and wearable. The look is ideal for everything from casual outings to travel days. The vibrant hue adds a refreshing burst of colour. This is the kind of style moment that resonates widely as it's easy to recreate, season-agnostic, and visually striking enough to stop the scroll. (Image Source: Instagram/@vikrantmassey)
2. Casual Cool With A Pop: Proving that effortless fashion often makes the strongest impact, Vikrant Massey steps out in a look that perfectly balances comfort and charisma. Dressed in a bold red shirt paired with timeless blue denim, the actor embraces a laid-back aesthetic that feels instantly relatable yet stylishly sharp. The slightly relaxed fit of the shirt, combined with easy-going jeans, creates a silhouette that is both modern and wearable. The look is ideal for everything from casual outings to travel days. The vibrant hue adds a refreshing burst of colour. This is the kind of style moment that resonates widely as it's easy to recreate, season-agnostic, and visually striking enough to stop the scroll. (Image Source: Instagram/@vikrantmassey)
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vikrant Massey Birthday Bollywood Fashion Vikrant Massey Fashion

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