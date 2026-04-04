Love Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits

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When the summer heat feels relentless, a burst of tangy flavour can instantly refresh your sense, and that's exactly what raw mango chutney delivers. Popular across Indian households, this zesty condiment is far more than just a side dish. Chef Kunal Kapoor's take on this classic recipe combines bold flavour with powerful health benefits. Packed with fresh herbs, spices, and the goodness of raw mangoes, this chutney elevates your meals while supporting your overall well-being.

Curious why this simple preparation deserves a place on your plate? Let’s dive into the recipe and uncover its impressive health perks.

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Chef Kunal Kapoor's Raw Mango Chutney Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

This easy yet flavour packed chutney has a smoky, tangy, and refreshing flavour which makes it an irresistible mix. Start by roasting mangoes and green chillies until charred. Once cooled, peel the mangoes and transfer the pulp to a blender along with roasted chillies. Then, add fresh coriander, mint leaves, ginger, salt, black salt, pepper poweder, and roasted cumin powder. Pour in ice water for a smooth consistency.

Blend everything until silky, adjusting seasoning as required. The result is a vibrant chutney that pairs beautifully with everyday meals

6 Health Benefits Of Raw Mango Chutney

1. Naturally Cools The Body

One of the biggest reasons raw mango chutney becomes a seasonal favourite is its natural cooling effect on the body. Raw mangoes are known for their ability to regulate body temperature, making them especially beneficial during intense summer heat. When blended with cooling herbs like mint and coriander, this chutney transforms into a refreshing remedy that helps you feel lighter and more energised. It can be particularly helpful on days when the heat drains your energy and leaves you feeling fatigued.

2. Boosts Digestion And Revives Appetite

Summer often brings digestive discomfort and a reduced appetite, but this chutney works as a natural digestive aid. The tangy flavour of raw mango stimulates digestive enzymes, helping your system function more efficiently. Ingredients like roasted cumin, ginger, and mint further enhance digestion by reducing bloating and promoting gut health. This powerful combination not only helps your body break down food more effectively but also rekindles your desire to eat.

3. Strengthens Immunity

Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which play a crucial role in strengthening the immune system. This chutney acts as a simple yet effective way to incorporate these nutrients into your daily diet. The presence of fresh herbs like coriander and mint further enhances its nutritional value, offering additional protective benefits against seasonal illnesses. Regular consumption may help your body stay resilient against infections, especially during weather changes.

4. Helps Prevent Heatstroke And Dehydration

Extreme heat can often lead to dehydration and heat-related fatigue, but raw mango chutney can offer a natural solution. Known for its hydrating and cooling properties, raw mango helps maintain fluid balance in the body. When combined with spices and herbs, it supports electrolyte balance and keeps you refreshed for longer periods. This chutney acts as a protective layer against heat exhaustion, especially when consumed regularly during peak summer.

5. Supports Liver Health And Detoxification

Raw mango is believed to aid liver function by promoting the secretion of bile, which plays a key role in digestion and detoxification. This chutney, enriched with natural ingredients, helps your body flush out toxins more effectively while supporting overall liver health. The addition of ginger and cumin further enhances this detoxifying effect, making the chutney not just tasty but also beneficial for internal cleansing.

6. Aids Weight Management And Enhances Skin Health

Low in calories yet rich in fibre, raw mango chutney can be a smart addition to a weight-conscious diet. It helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and supporting healthier eating habits. Additionally, nutrients like vitamin C contribute to collagen production, which is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Compounds such as pectin and niacin may also support heart health by helping manage cholesterol levels.

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