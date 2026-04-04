Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthLove Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits

Love Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits

Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s raw mango chutney recipe and know about its 6 amazing health benefits that make it a perfect summer essential.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When the summer heat feels relentless, a burst of tangy flavour can instantly refresh your sense, and that's exactly what raw mango chutney delivers. Popular across Indian households, this zesty condiment is far more than just a side dish. Chef Kunal Kapoor's take on this classic recipe combines bold flavour with powerful health benefits. Packed with fresh herbs, spices, and the goodness of raw mangoes, this chutney elevates your meals while supporting your overall well-being.

Curious why this simple preparation deserves a place on your plate? Let’s dive into the recipe and uncover its impressive health perks.

ALSO READ: Cyrus Poonawalla Buys Raja Ravi Varma’s ‘Yashoda And Krishna’ For Rs 167.2 Crore, Sets New Record

Chef Kunal Kapoor's Raw Mango Chutney Recipe

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

This easy yet flavour packed chutney has a smoky, tangy, and refreshing flavour which makes it an irresistible mix. Start by roasting mangoes and green chillies until charred. Once cooled, peel the mangoes and transfer the pulp to a blender along with roasted chillies. Then, add fresh coriander, mint leaves, ginger, salt, black salt, pepper poweder, and roasted cumin powder. Pour in ice water for a smooth consistency.

Blend everything until silky, adjusting seasoning as required. The result is a vibrant chutney that pairs beautifully with everyday meals

6 Health Benefits Of Raw Mango Chutney 

1. Naturally Cools The Body

One of the biggest reasons raw mango chutney becomes a seasonal favourite is its natural cooling effect on the body. Raw mangoes are known for their ability to regulate body temperature, making them especially beneficial during intense summer heat. When blended with cooling herbs like mint and coriander, this chutney transforms into a refreshing remedy that helps you feel lighter and more energised. It can be particularly helpful on days when the heat drains your energy and leaves you feeling fatigued.

2. Boosts Digestion And Revives Appetite

Summer often brings digestive discomfort and a reduced appetite, but this chutney works as a natural digestive aid. The tangy flavour of raw mango stimulates digestive enzymes, helping your system function more efficiently. Ingredients like roasted cumin, ginger, and mint further enhance digestion by reducing bloating and promoting gut health. This powerful combination not only helps your body break down food more effectively but also rekindles your desire to eat.

3. Strengthens Immunity

Raw mangoes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which play a crucial role in strengthening the immune system. This chutney acts as a simple yet effective way to incorporate these nutrients into your daily diet. The presence of fresh herbs like coriander and mint further enhances its nutritional value, offering additional protective benefits against seasonal illnesses. Regular consumption may help your body stay resilient against infections, especially during weather changes.

4. Helps Prevent Heatstroke And Dehydration

Extreme heat can often lead to dehydration and heat-related fatigue, but raw mango chutney can offer a natural solution. Known for its hydrating and cooling properties, raw mango helps maintain fluid balance in the body. When combined with spices and herbs, it supports electrolyte balance and keeps you refreshed for longer periods. This chutney acts as a protective layer against heat exhaustion, especially when consumed regularly during peak summer.

5. Supports Liver Health And Detoxification

Raw mango is believed to aid liver function by promoting the secretion of bile, which plays a key role in digestion and detoxification. This chutney, enriched with natural ingredients, helps your body flush out toxins more effectively while supporting overall liver health. The addition of ginger and cumin further enhances this detoxifying effect, making the chutney not just tasty but also beneficial for internal cleansing.

6. Aids Weight Management And Enhances Skin Health

Low in calories yet rich in fibre, raw mango chutney can be a smart addition to a weight-conscious diet. It helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and supporting healthier eating habits. Additionally, nutrients like vitamin C contribute to collagen production, which is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Compounds such as pectin and niacin may also support heart health by helping manage cholesterol levels.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Related Video

Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main health benefits of raw mango chutney?

Raw mango chutney can cool the body, boost digestion, strengthen immunity, prevent heatstroke, support liver health, and aid weight management and skin health.

How does raw mango chutney help with digestion in the summer?

The tangy flavor stimulates digestive enzymes, while ingredients like roasted cumin, ginger, and mint reduce bloating and promote gut health, aiding digestion and appetite.

Is raw mango chutney good for immunity?

Yes, raw mangoes are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, and with added herbs, the chutney helps strengthen the immune system against seasonal illnesses.

Can raw mango chutney help with weight management?

It is low in calories and rich in fiber, helping you feel fuller and supporting healthier eating habits for weight management.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Apr 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mango Chutney Recipe Chef Kunal Kapoor Recipe Raw Mango Benefits
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Love Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits
Love Mangoes? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor’s Chutney Recipe With 6 Incredible Health Benefits
Health
Doc Talk | 5 Endometriosis Myths vs Facts Every Woman Needs To Know
Doc Talk | 5 Endometriosis Myths vs Facts Every Woman Needs To Know
Health
Want To Stay Fit After 50? These Key Vitamins Could Make All The Difference
Want To Stay Fit After 50? These Key Vitamins Could Make All The Difference
Health
ABP Live Doc Talk | Know Why Obesity Must Be Recognised As A Chronic Medical Condition, Not A Lifestyle Choice
ABP Live Doc Talk | Know Why Obesity Must Be Recognised As A Chronic Medical Condition, Not A Lifestyle Choice
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: US-Iran Talks Collapse; Middle East Conflict Escalates, Civilian Targets Hit
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Iraq and Israel with Drones & Missiles, Escalating Middle East Conflict
Breaking Update: Iran Claims Multiple US F-35 Strikes Amid Rising Middle East Missile Tensions
War Alert: Iran Claims Two U.S. F-35 Fighter Jets Shot Down Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict
Middle East conflict: Iran, Oman Launch Joint Protocol for Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Boardrooms Of Influence: Scrutinising International Crisis Group And India’s Strategic Past
Opinion
Embed widget