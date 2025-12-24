Christmas 2025: 7 Festive Drinks To Make The Celebrations Extra Special

(By Dhruv Kohli)

Christmas celebrations do not come with a fixed menu anymore. While some swear by hot chocolate and cinnamon-spiked classics, others stick to what they genuinely enjoy: cold, playful, or straight-up comforting. This Christmas, it’s less about following tradition and more about choosing drinks that match your mood, personality, and how you actually like to celebrate.

No matter how you celebrate Christmas quietly or all-out here are seven non-alcoholic festive drinks have a personality to match:

Matcha Bloom Bubble tea

For the one who plans their holidays early and likes balanced things. This matcha-based drink blends Japanese green tea blended with milk and tapioca pearls, perfect for those who want something easy-going, with a green colour that quietly fits the Christmas mood.

Mango Colada With Popping Bubbles

For those mango lovers who can’t wait for winter to be over. This mocktail brings together mango and coconut in a smooth blend, finished with popping bubbles that add a playful twist perfect for anyone craving a tropical break amid all the festive noise.

Berry Bomb Mojito With Popping Bubbles

Perfect for the social butterfly who hops between plans. A fizzy mix of berries, mint, and citrus, paired with popping boba, this drink fits Christmas evenings filled with chatter, music, and last-minute get-togethers.

Classic Cold Coffee

For the person who survives the festive season on caffeine and deadlines. Espresso, milk, caramel notes, and tapioca bubbles come together in a drink that keeps things familiar while adding a little texture-driven fun.

Choco Fudge Cake Shake with Boba

For anyone whose day isn’t complete without dessert. This milkshake blends chocolate fudge cake with milk and vanilla, turning every sip into a liquid treat ideal for those who skip mains and head straight to sweets.

Le Chocolate Milkshake

For the stay in type of person who enjoys rich, comforting flavours. This Belgian chocolate milkshake with tapioca bubbles delivers just the right balance of chocolatey richness and playful texture. It is perfect for cozy evenings, festive movie marathons, or simply soaking in the season at home.

Vietnamese Cold Coffee

For the no-nonsense coffee lover who likes their brew strong, straightforward, and effective. This Vietnamese drip coffee is served over ice with condensed milk for a smooth finish, while tapioca pearls add a subtle textural contrast ideal for powering through long festive days and slower December mornings alike.

There’s no rulebook when it comes to Christmas drinks. Some days you want comfort, some days you want something playful, and some days you just want what you already love. The season is about slowing down, catching up, and choosing drinks that fit your vibe, not the calendar.

Dhruv Kohli is the Founder of Boba Bhai