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HomeLifestyleGudi Padwa 2026: Check Out The Date, Significance And All About This Marathi Festival

Gudi Padwa 2026: Check Out The Date, Significance And All About This Marathi Festival

Know the meaning, traditions and cultural significance of Gudi Padwa, a festival celebrated across India that symbolises new beginnings, prosperity and the start of a new year.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:09 PM (IST)

India celebrates the New Year in different ways across regions and traditions. One such festival is Gudi Padwa, which is observed as a symbol of the New Year in many parts of the country. The festival is also known by various names such as Chaitra Pratipada, Nav Samvatsar, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, and Yugadi, depending on regional customs.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Marathi calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. The festival is also widely observed in Goa, parts of South India, and several other regions of the country. It also marks the start of the Hindu New Year known as Vikram Samvat.

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Gudi Padwa 2026 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, Gudi Padwa begins on the Pratipada tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. In 2026, the Pratipada tithi will begin at 6:52 AM on March 19 and will remain until 4:52 AM on March 20. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 19, 2026. The festival also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri.

Significance Of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is considered a highly auspicious and sacred day. On this occasion, people from the Marathi community install a 'Gudi', a decorated flag-like arrangement, outside their homes or on rooftops and offer prayers. The Gudi is believed to symbolize prosperity, success, and good fortune.

Several religious beliefs are associated with the festival. According to mythology, it is believed that Brahma created the universe on this day. Another belief states that the Satya Yuga began on the Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

There is also a historical connection to the festival. It is believed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj achieved victory in battle on this day. As a result, people raise the Gudi outside their homes as a symbol of victory and pride, celebrating it as a mark of triumph and positivity.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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New Year Festival Gudi Padwa 2026 Gudi Padwa Festival Gudi Padwa Significance
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