Can Using Mobile Phones Cause Brain Tumours? Doctors Weigh In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modern medicine offers significant advancements for brain tumour treatment.

Just hearing the words “brain tumour” is enough to make most people anxious. Over the years, films, social media, and half-baked information have built up a lot of fear and confusion around it. The problem is, many of these beliefs are not actually true, and they often end up creating unnecessary panic for patients and their families. Doctors, therefore, stress the need to separate myths from medical facts.

According to Professor Dr Satish Rudrappa, Group Director at Aster International Institute of Neurosciences and Spine Care, misinformation can sometimes cause more fear than the illness itself.

Is Headache Always The First Sign?

One of the biggest myths is that every brain Tumor is cancer. Dr Rudrappa explains that this is not true. Many brain Tumors are actually non-cancerous and do not spread to other parts of the body. But because the brain sits inside a tight, closed space, even a non-cancerous Tumor can still cause problems by pressing on important areas that control speech, movement, memory, vision, or balance. So, how serious a Tumor is depends not just on whether it is cancerous, but also on where it is, how big it is, and how quickly it is growing.

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Another common assumption is that a headache is always the first warning sign. In reality, that’s not always the case. Symptoms can differ widely from person to person. Some people may notice seizures, blurred vision, speech issues, weakness in arms or legs, balance problems, or even changes in behaviour before they ever get a headache. That’s why ongoing neurological symptoms should never be ignored.

Is Mobile Phone A Cause?

There’s also a common belief that brain tumours only affect older people. But doctors say that’s not true either. Brain tumours can occur at any age, including in children and young adults, so age alone is never a reliable indicator.

The link between mobile phones and brain tumours has been discussed for years. However, Dr Rudrappa points out that despite extensive global research, there is still no solid scientific proof that normal mobile phone use causes brain tumours. Large studies, including those reviewed by the US National Cancer Institute, have not found a clear connection between everyday phone use and increased risk.

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Does A Brain Tumor Mean Life Is Over?

Perhaps the most damaging myth of all is the idea that a brain tumour is a death sentence. Doctors emphasise that this is far from the truth today. Medical science has advanced significantly, and with modern scans, improved surgical techniques, targeted radiotherapy, and better medicines, many patients go on to live full, normal lives after treatment. What really makes the difference is early detection, timely treatment, and care from specialists.

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