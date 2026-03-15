Buzzards Day 2026: 7 Surprising Facts About These Powerful Birds Of Prey You Should Know

With the arrival of spring, people around the world find different ways to welcome the warmth and renewal of the season. For some, the change in weather brings a rather unique pastime, birdwatching. Among the most dedicated enthusiasts are those who eagerly wait for the return of buzzards after their long winter migration to the south. Their seasonal comeback signals the transition from winter to spring and fascinates bird lovers year after year.

This anticipation has given rise to Buzzards Day, a special observance that celebrates the annual return of these birds to their nesting grounds at the start of spring. Buzzards, often spotted across North America, Scandinavia, and parts of the Mediterranean, are a species of vulture that play an important role in maintaining ecological balance.

Here are some interesting facts about buzzards that you should know:

Buzzards Have A Surprisingly Varied Diet

Buzzards are opportunistic feeders and are capable of hunting a wide range of prey. They can catch animals ranging from rabbits to birds as large as a wood pigeon, although prey larger than that is often already weak or sick. Interestingly, their diet can sometimes include unusual items such as frogs, puffins, and even dung beetles. Despite their size and strength, buzzards often rely heavily on carrion and earthworms rather than actively hunting large animals. T

Buzzards Are Now One of the Most Common Birds Of Prey

In recent decades, buzzard populations have increased significantly. Today, they are believed to be the most common bird of prey in Britain, even surpassing the Common Kestrel in numbers. Their growing presence has also made them a familiar sight in the countryside.

Their Population Has Expanded Dramatically In Recent Years

Buzzards were once largely confined to the west and north of mainland Britain. However, the last 15 years have witnessed a remarkable eastward expansion of their population. This shift has allowed the species to occupy regions where it had rarely been seen before. Improved conservation and suitable habitats are thought to be major factors behind this spread.

They Can Live In A Wide Range Of Habitats

Buzzards are among the most adaptable raptors in the world. They can survive in environments ranging from lowland farms and open countryside to mountainous regions. However, one essential requirement remains constant, a tree at least 20 feet tall where they can build their nest. Landscapes with hedgerows and small woods are especially attractive to them.

Buzzards Have Unique Nesting Habits

A pair of buzzards can maintain as many as 21 potential nest sites within their territory. Rather than using the same nest every year, they usually move to a fresh site each breeding season. Buzzards build their own nests and often decorate them with fresh green foliage, a behavior rarely seen in many other birds of prey.

Their Appearance Can Vary Dramatically

One of the most striking things about buzzards is their highly variable plumage. Most individuals are brown with heavy markings, but some birds can appear almost completely white. This wide range of coloration makes each bird look slightly different from the next. Because of this variation, people in France refer to the species as the 'variable buzzard.'

Buzzards Face Threats From Poisoned Carrion

Because buzzards frequently feed on carrion, they can be vulnerable to poisoned bait placed for other predators. Such baits are sometimes used to target animals like foxes. When buzzards feed on contaminated carcasses, they can become unintended victims.