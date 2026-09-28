Burnt Stains On Your Ceramic Cooktop? 5 Easy Ways To Clean And Keep It Shiny

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Always cool cooktop; daily clean with mild soap solution.

Use specialized cleaner for grease, vinegar for water marks.

Promptly clean spills; carefully scrape hardened burnt residue.

Glass-ceramic cooktops can give your kitchen a sleek and modern look, but keeping them clean can sometimes be challenging. Oil splashes, water stains and burnt food can quickly stick to the surface while cooking. Using the wrong cleaning method or abrasive materials can leave scratches and damage the shine of the cooktop. The good news is that regular cleaning is not difficult if you use the right products and clean the surface properly. Here are some simple ways to clean your ceramic cooktop and remove stubborn marks while keeping its shine intact.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Cleaning

Always make sure the cooktop has cooled completely before carrying out regular cleaning. Remove all pots, pans and other items from the surface before you begin. Never try to remove a hot utensil with your bare hands, as it can cause burns or injuries. However, certain spills should not be allowed to dry on the surface. Sugar, syrup, tomato-based foods, milk, melted plastic and kitchen foil can become difficult to remove once they harden.

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How To Clean A Ceramic Cooktop Daily

Start by switching off the cooktop and allowing it to cool completely. Mix a small amount of mild dishwashing liquid with water to make a diluted cleaning solution. Apply the solution to the cooktop and gently wipe the surface using a soft sponge or a clean, damp cloth. Once the surface has been cleaned, wipe it again with a dry, soft cloth. This helps remove leftover moisture and water marks while maintaining the shine of the cooktop. Avoid dragging pots and pans across the surface. Instead, lift them when moving them. Also make sure the bottom of your cookware is clean and dry to prevent unnecessary marks during cooking.

How To Use A Cooktop Cleaner ?

If grease or light stains have built up on the surface, you can use a cleaner specifically designed for glass-ceramic cooktops. First, switch off the cooktop and allow it to cool. Apply a few drops of the cleaner directly to the surface. Spread it gently using a soft cloth, paper towel or a non-abrasive cleaning pad designed for glass-ceramic surfaces. Next, wipe away the cleaner with a clean, damp sponge or cloth. Finally, use a dry cloth to remove any remaining moisture or cleaning product. Gently buffing the surface can help restore some of its shine.

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How To Remove Water Marks

Water marks can also make a ceramic cooktop look dull. If you notice such marks, white vinegar can be used on a clean, cool surface. Apply the vinegar and wipe the area with a clean cloth. Make sure the surface is properly wiped afterwards.

How To Remove Burnt Marks From A Ceramic Cooktop

Burnt sugar, syrup, tomato sauce, milk, melted plastic and aluminium foil should not be allowed to dry and harden on the cooktop. If such material spills onto the surface, first remove the cookware and switch off the heat. For safety, use an oven glove or pot holder if the surface is still hot. For hardened residue, a metal razor scraper recommended by the cooktop manufacturer may be used. Hold the scraper at approximately a 45-degree angle and carefully remove the residue. Make sure the blade is clean and new. Avoid applying excessive pressure while scraping, as improper use can damage the cooktop. Most importantly, check the manufacturer's instructions before using a scraper. If your cooktop manual provides different instructions, follow those instead.

What To Do About Stubborn Stains And White Marks

Sometimes stubborn stains or white streaks may remain even after the cooktop has cooled. In such cases, apply a glass-ceramic cooktop cleaner to a soft, slightly damp cloth. Gently rub the affected area until the mark begins to fade. After cleaning, remove the product with a damp cloth or sponge and dry the surface completely.

Easy Ways To Keep Your Ceramic Cooktop Shiny

Use only soft, non-abrasive cloths or sponges when cleaning your cooktop. If you see burnt residue, avoid immediately scrubbing it forcefully. Instead, use the appropriate cleaner to loosen the residue first. Try to clean spills as soon as possible rather than allowing them to remain on the surface for a long time. This is particularly important for sugar, syrup, tomato-based foods and milk. Once the cleaning is complete, wipe the cooktop with a dry cloth. This can help reduce water marks and maintain its shine. With regular cleaning and the right technique, your ceramic cooktop can remain clean, smooth and glossy for longer.