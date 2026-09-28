Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bathroom mirrors fog from shower steam; simple solutions exist.

Apply thin shaving cream layer; ensure proper bathroom ventilation.

Avoid excessively hot water and regularly clean mirrors.

Does your bathroom mirror become covered with a layer of fog every time you take a hot shower? This is a common problem, especially when hot water creates plenty of steam inside the bathroom. Tiny water droplets settle on the cooler surface of the mirror, making it difficult to see your reflection clearly. Many people simply wipe the mirror with their hand or a towel, only to see it become foggy again within minutes. However, a few simple steps before and during your shower may help reduce the problem.

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Use Shaving Cream Before Your Shower

One simple home trick mentioned in the source article is using a small amount of shaving cream on the mirror. First, clean the mirror and make sure it is completely dry. Apply a very small amount of shaving cream to the surface and spread it evenly with a soft cloth. Then, use a dry cloth to wipe the mirror until no visible cream residue remains. The thin film left behind may help reduce the formation of water droplets on the mirror when steam is present. Don't Apply Too Much Shaving Cream , More shaving cream does not mean better results. Applying a thick layer can leave the mirror looking greasy or cloudy instead of clear. Use only a small amount and spread it evenly across the surface. Once you have applied it, wipe the mirror thoroughly with a clean microfiber cloth.

Turn On The Exhaust Fan

Steam is one of the main reasons bathroom mirrors become foggy. If your bathroom has an exhaust fan, switch it on while showering. It can help remove warm, humid air from the bathroom and reduce the amount of steam that remains inside. If your bathroom has a window or other ventilation, keeping it open can also improve airflow. Better ventilation may also help reduce moisture collecting on bathroom walls and other surfaces. Avoid Extremely Hot Water . Hot showers may feel relaxing, but very hot water also creates more steam. The more steam produced inside a bathroom, the faster moisture can collect on the mirror. Using water at a comfortable temperature instead of extremely hot water can help reduce the amount of steam. This can be particularly useful in small or enclosed bathrooms where moisture tends to remain trapped for longer.

Keep The Mirror Clean And Dry

A mirror that already has dust, soap marks or water stains can look even more cloudy when steam settles on it. Make it a habit to clean the mirror regularly using a glass cleaner or mild soapy water. After cleaning, dry it with a soft cloth. If water droplets remain on the mirror after a shower, wipe them away rather than allowing them to dry naturally and leave marks. Keeping the mirror clean will not completely prevent fogging, but it can help the surface remain clearer and reduce the appearance of water stains.

Why Does The Bathroom Mirror Fog Up?

The basic reason is condensation. When hot water creates warm, humid air inside the bathroom, that moisture comes into contact with the comparatively cooler mirror surface. Water vapour then condenses into tiny droplets, creating the familiar foggy appearance. This is why improving ventilation and reducing excessive steam can help minimise the problem.

Try These Simple Steps Before Your Next Shower

Apply a thin layer of shaving cream and wipe it completely clean.

Turn on the exhaust fan while showering.

Keep a bathroom window or vent open when possible.

Avoid using excessively hot water.

Clean the mirror regularly.

Wipe away water droplets after showering.

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These are simple home-maintenance measures that can make the mirror easier to use after a shower. A foggy bathroom mirror is usually caused by steam and condensation from hot water. While it can be difficult to prevent completely, simple measures such as better ventilation, avoiding extremely hot water, regular cleaning and using a small amount of shaving cream as a temporary anti-fog trick may help keep the mirror clearer.

So, before your next shower, try these easy steps instead of repeatedly wiping the mirror once it has already fogged up.