Festive Season Furniture Buying Guide 2026: What To Check Before You Sign The Delivery Slip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Measure space and delivery paths to ensure proper fit.

Understand material quality (wood, foam) for product longevity.

Utilize mattress trial periods; verify GST on specific materials.

Confirm delivery, assembly, warranty, and return policies carefully.

Furniture is one of the few purchases Indian households still time to the calendar. Between Navratri and Diwali, showrooms, brand outlets and online marketplaces run their deepest discounts of the year, and a sofa or bed bought now is meant to last a decade. That combination, a large ticket size, a compressed buying window and heavy promotion, is exactly when people overpay for the wrong product.

Here is a practical checklist for the festive furniture season.

Measure First, Shop Second

The most common festive furniture regret is not price, it is fit. Measure the wall length, the ceiling height for wardrobes, and the distance from the sofa to the television.

Then measure the route the furniture has to travel: the lift, the staircase turn, the main door and the room door. Large three-seater sofas and king beds routinely fail at the staircase landing, and a delivery that cannot enter the house becomes a return.

Know What You Are Actually Paying For

"Wooden" covers a wide range. Solid woods such as sheesham, teak and mango are the most durable and the most expensive. Plywood is strong and handles Indian humidity reasonably well. MDF and particle board are the cheapest, work for light-use items, and swell permanently if water reaches the core. A veneer or laminate is a surface finish, not a material, a laminated particle-board wardrobe is not a wooden wardrobe, whatever the product photo suggests.

For sofas, ask about the frame before the fabric. A kiln-dried hardwood or plywood frame lasts; a softwood frame sags. Foam density decides whether the seat holds its shape after a year, so look for the density figure rather than words like "premium cushioning".

One Tax Detail Worth Knowing

Most furniture in India is taxed at 18 per cent GST, including regular wooden furniture, metal furniture, mattresses and plywood. Since the September 2025 revision, bamboo, cane and rattan furniture moved to the 5 per cent slab. If you are open to cane or bamboo pieces for a balcony, study or accent corner, that difference is already built into the price you see.

Comparing ranges across retailers before the festive rush is the simplest way to spot a genuine discount.

Browse Home Centre furniture deals on Amazon and note the current price of the exact model you like, so the sale price has something to be measured against.

Beds And Mattresses Are Two Separate Decisions

A bed frame is a structural buy; a mattress is a comfort buy, and the two rarely need to come from the same brand. Foam, pocket-spring and latex mattresses suit different sleepers and weights.

Many brands offer a trial period of 30 to 100 nights: that policy is worth more than a discount percentage, because no showroom test of five minutes tells you how a mattress performs at 4 AM.

Delivery, Assembly And The Festive Rush

Festive demand stretches delivery timelines. Confirm the delivery window in writing, whether assembly and installation are included or charged extra, and who handles a damaged panel.

Inspect the piece before signing the delivery slip: once signed, transit-damage claims become much harder. Photograph any scratch or dent at the doorstep.

Read The Boring Lines

Check the warranty period and what it covers: frames and mechanisms are often covered while fabric, foam and finish are not. Confirm the return policy for bulky items, which is usually stricter than for electronics. If you are using a bank offer or EMI, check the discount cap, the minimum purchase value and whether the offer applies to the furniture category at all.

Buy for the decade, not for the discount. The right piece at 20 per cent off is a better purchase than the wrong one at half price.