Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ensure fresh water, food, and a safe, comfortable environment.

Provide pre-departure exercise, and mental stimulation with toys.

Minimize noise, create quiet space, consider trusted pet-sitter.

Check pet before leaving, plan for emergencies and absences.

Festive celebrations often mean family gatherings, social events, shopping trips and evenings away from home. While pet parents may look forward to these occasions, leaving a dog or cat alone at home requires a little extra planning. Changes in routine, unfamiliar noises and long periods without company can cause stress for some pets, making it important to ensure their comfort and safety before stepping out. Whether you are heading out for a festive dinner, attending a celebration or visiting friends and relatives, a few simple precautions can help make the experience safer for your furry companion. From arranging fresh water and securing the house to planning for emergencies, here are six things every pet parent should do before leaving home.

1. Make Sure Your Pet Has Enough Fresh Water And Food

Before leaving, ensure your pet has access to clean, fresh drinking water. Consider keeping more than one water bowl in safe, accessible spots so your pet still has water if one bowl gets knocked over. For food, follow your pet's usual feeding schedule rather than leaving excessive amounts out. If your pet eats wet food or follows a specific diet, plan accordingly and arrange for someone to feed them if you will be away during mealtime. Automatic feeders and water dispensers can be helpful, but they should not replace proper supervision, particularly if your pet has special dietary needs or a medical condition.

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2. Create A Safe And Comfortable Space

Before heading out, check your home for potential hazards. Keep electrical wires, cleaning products, medicines, sharp objects and small items that pets could swallow out of reach. Secure balconies, windows and doors to prevent accidental escapes or falls. Make sure your pet has access to a comfortable resting area where they can relax without being disturbed. Cats should have access to clean litter trays, hiding spots and familiar resting places, while dogs need a secure space with comfortable bedding. Festive decorations also require attention. Keep candles, diyas, electrical lights, decorative strings and breakable ornaments away from curious pets. Never leave an open flame burning unattended, especially when pets are roaming around the house.

3. Arrange A Trusted Pet Sitter Or Someone To Check In

If you expect to be away for several hours, consider asking a trusted friend, family member or professional pet sitter to check on your pet. They can ensure that your companion has food and water, provide bathroom breaks where needed and notice any signs of distress or illness. This is particularly important for puppies, senior pets, animals with medical needs and pets that struggle with separation anxiety. Share your pet's usual routine, feeding instructions, veterinary contact details and your emergency phone number with the person responsible for their care. If you will be away for an extended period, arrange suitable supervision rather than relying only on food dispensers or cameras.

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4. Give Your Pet Exercise And Mental Stimulation

A suitable walk, play session or enrichment activity before you leave can help your pet settle more comfortably. For dogs, allow time for exercise and a toilet break before heading out. Avoid rushing through the routine at the last minute. For cats, interactive play with a favourite toy or a puzzle feeder can provide mental stimulation. You can also leave familiar toys that are safe for your pet to use independently. However, choose toys carefully. Avoid leaving anything that can easily break apart, become a choking hazard or be swallowed when nobody is around to supervise. The aim is to keep your pet occupied without creating additional risks.

5. Reduce Noise And Festive Disturbances

Festive occasions can bring loud music, firecrackers, doorbells and crowds. These sounds may frighten pets, particularly those sensitive to sudden noises. Before leaving, choose a quiet, secure room where your pet can retreat if they feel anxious. Close windows and curtains if outside activity is disturbing them, while maintaining adequate ventilation and a comfortable temperature. Leave familiar bedding or an item carrying a familiar scent to help your pet feel secure. If your pet has a history of severe noise anxiety, consult a veterinarian about appropriate ways to manage their distress. Do not assume that every pet will remain calm simply because they are familiar with the house. If your pet becomes frightened when alone, consider arranging for someone to stay with them.

6. Check Your Pet Before You Leave And Plan For Emergencies

Take a few minutes to check that your pet is comfortable, has access to water and is behaving normally before you step out. Make sure doors, gates and windows are secure and that fans, lights and other appliances are being used safely. You may also consider using a pet camera to monitor your companion remotely. However, remember that a camera cannot provide physical assistance if your pet becomes unwell, gets trapped or needs immediate attention. Keep your veterinarian's contact details handy and make sure the person checking on your pet knows whom to contact in an emergency. If your pet has a medical condition or requires medication at specific times, make arrangements for their care in advance.

How Long Can You Leave Your Pet Home Alone?

Dogs should not be left alone for more than four hours, while puppies and anxious pets may need company sooner. Cats also need regular care and attention. If you plan to be away for long hours or overnight, arrange for a trusted person or pet sitter to look after your pet.

Before leaving for festive celebrations, ensure your pet has fresh water, a safe space and proper care. A little planning can help keep your furry companion safe and comfortable while you are away.