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English NewsReligionDurga Puja 2026: Kolkata Pandal Celebrates Vande Manataram's 150 Years, Pays Tribute To Bankim Chandra | WATCH

Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata Pandal Celebrates Vande Manataram's 150 Years, Pays Tribute To Bankim Chandra | WATCH

Kolkata’s Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram with a Durga Puja pandal showcasing Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s literary legacy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata pandal honors Bankim Chattopadhyay's Vande Mataram 150th anniversary.
  • Displays his novels' scenes and an undivided India map.
  • Patriotic music enhances the pandal's literary and cultural tribute.
  • Theme celebrates Chattopadhyay's patriotic contributions to India's freedom.

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is drawing visitors with a theme that combines literature, patriotism and India's cultural heritage. Organised by Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity, the installation commemorates the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram by honouring the enduring literary legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Through scenes inspired by his celebrated novels, evocative music and a depiction of undivided India, the pandal offers visitors a tribute to the writer whose work helped inspire national pride.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: 8 Dishes You Must Not Miss While Visiting Pandals

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Literary World Comes Alive

The pandal features visual representations inspired by some of Chattopadhyay’s best-known works, including Anandamath, Kapalkundala, Bishbriksha and Krishnakanta’s Will. These displays extend across the main entrance and the interior corridors, bringing the author’s literary world into the festive setting.

The installation also incorporates an ancient map of undivided India around the chalchitra, the decorative backdrop surrounding the Durga idol. The arrangement reinforces the theme of national identity and the historical significance associated with the celebration.

Vande Mataram Theme Showcases India’s Patriotic Legacy

Speaking to ANI, Gautam Das, cultural secretary of Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity, explained that the theme celebrates Chattopadhyay’s contribution to patriotic thought and his influence on India's freedom movement.

"The theme we've created is 'Vande Mataram'. It's currently 2026, and 150 episodes have aired. These words of 'Vande Mataram' were an appeal by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee to awaken the people of India's love for the country. It was for freedom and the creation of his novel, which it was based. That timeless novel, Krishnakanter Will, Anandamath, Bishabriksha, all of these are on display in this pandal," said Gautam Das.

He also talked about the symbolic portrayal of Mother India and the connection between the author's literary creations, love for the nation and the struggle for freedom.

"And with the figure of Mother India, it shows that she is our mother. Even so, for the sake of love for the country and freedom, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's creations are well known to us," added Gautam Das.

Music Adds To The Pandal’s Atmosphere

The experience extends beyond the visual displays. The strains of Vande Mataram, accompanied by flute melodies, create a musical backdrop throughout the pandal, adding to its reflective and patriotic mood.

By bringing together literature, music and historical imagery, the installation offers pandal-hoppers an opportunity to engage with Chattopadhyay’s work while celebrating Durga Puja.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: What Is Kola Bou? Why Is A Banana Tree Dressed As A Bride?

Durga Puja: The Significance Of The Festival

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her victory over Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess descends to Earth during this period to bless her devotees.

Across Kolkata, themed pandals form an important part of the celebrations, bringing together religious traditions, artistic expression and cultural storytelling. The Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity installation adds a literary and patriotic dimension to this year's festivities.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the theme of the Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity's Durga Puja pandal?

The pandal commemorates the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, honoring Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's literary legacy. It uniquely combines literature, patriotism, and India's cultural heritage.

Which literary works by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay are featured in the pandal?

The pandal features visual representations inspired by Chattopadhyay’s best-known works. These include Anandamath, Kapalkundala, Bishbriksha, and Krishnakanta’s Will.

How does the pandal showcase India's patriotic legacy?

It incorporates an ancient map of undivided India and symbolic portrayals of Mother India. The theme celebrates Chattopadhyay’s contribution to patriotic thought and his influence on the freedom movement.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Durga Puja Durga Puja 2026 KOLKATA Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
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