Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata pandal honors Bankim Chattopadhyay's Vande Mataram 150th anniversary.

Displays his novels' scenes and an undivided India map.

Patriotic music enhances the pandal's literary and cultural tribute.

Theme celebrates Chattopadhyay's patriotic contributions to India's freedom.

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is drawing visitors with a theme that combines literature, patriotism and India's cultural heritage. Organised by Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity, the installation commemorates the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram by honouring the enduring literary legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Through scenes inspired by his celebrated novels, evocative music and a depiction of undivided India, the pandal offers visitors a tribute to the writer whose work helped inspire national pride.

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Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Literary World Comes Alive

The pandal features visual representations inspired by some of Chattopadhyay’s best-known works, including Anandamath, Kapalkundala, Bishbriksha and Krishnakanta’s Will. These displays extend across the main entrance and the interior corridors, bringing the author’s literary world into the festive setting.

The installation also incorporates an ancient map of undivided India around the chalchitra, the decorative backdrop surrounding the Durga idol. The arrangement reinforces the theme of national identity and the historical significance associated with the celebration.

Vande Mataram Theme Showcases India’s Patriotic Legacy

Speaking to ANI, Gautam Das, cultural secretary of Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity, explained that the theme celebrates Chattopadhyay’s contribution to patriotic thought and his influence on India's freedom movement.

"The theme we've created is 'Vande Mataram'. It's currently 2026, and 150 episodes have aired. These words of 'Vande Mataram' were an appeal by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee to awaken the people of India's love for the country. It was for freedom and the creation of his novel, which it was based. That timeless novel, Krishnakanter Will, Anandamath, Bishabriksha, all of these are on display in this pandal," said Gautam Das.

#WATCH कोलकाता (पश्चिम बंगाल): कंकुरगाछी मिलन मेला समिति के सांस्कृतिक सचिव गौतम दास ने कहा, "इसका थीम वंदे मातरम है और वंदे मातरम का 150 वर्ष पूरे हुए हैं। श्री बंकिम चंद्र चट्टोपाध्याय ने वंदे मातरम शब्द भारतवासी को आजादी के लिए, देश प्रेम के लिए आह्वान किया है।बंकिम चंद्र चट्टोपाध्याय की जो सृष्टि है, उसके बारे में हमें इस पंडाल में देखने को मिलेगा।" (13.10) — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 14, 2026

He also talked about the symbolic portrayal of Mother India and the connection between the author's literary creations, love for the nation and the struggle for freedom.

"And with the figure of Mother India, it shows that she is our mother. Even so, for the sake of love for the country and freedom, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's creations are well known to us," added Gautam Das.

Music Adds To The Pandal’s Atmosphere

The experience extends beyond the visual displays. The strains of Vande Mataram, accompanied by flute melodies, create a musical backdrop throughout the pandal, adding to its reflective and patriotic mood.

By bringing together literature, music and historical imagery, the installation offers pandal-hoppers an opportunity to engage with Chattopadhyay’s work while celebrating Durga Puja.

Ex CM @MamataOfficial at her “parar pujo” Kalighat Milan Sangha with children and other locals. https://t.co/5ZOVAqJo07 — BesuroTansen (@TrikaTriggered) October 13, 2026

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Durga Puja: The Significance Of The Festival

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her victory over Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess descends to Earth during this period to bless her devotees.

Across Kolkata, themed pandals form an important part of the celebrations, bringing together religious traditions, artistic expression and cultural storytelling. The Kankurgachi Milan Mela Samity installation adds a literary and patriotic dimension to this year's festivities.

(With inputs from ANI)