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English NewsCitiesPanic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window

Panic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window

A video of the incident shows people jumping from the window as smoke spreads through the restaurant. Their rescue was reportedly aided by local residents.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 09:20 AM (IST)

A massive fire broke out at Udham Fish Point restaurant in Jafrabad, East Delhi, triggering panic among those inside. The fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen and quickly spread, filling the premises with smoke. In an attempt to escape, several people were seen jumping from an upper-floor window.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. A fire engine and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

People Jump From Window To Escape Fire

According to the information available, the fire was so intense that several men and women were seen jumping from an upper-floor window to save their lives. Local residents also helped rescue those trapped inside.

A video of the incident shows people jumping from the window as smoke spreads through the restaurant. Their rescue was reportedly aided by local residents.

Restaurant staff acted promptly and managed to bring the fire under control. A fire engine also reached the spot, helping extinguish the blaze completely.

No Injuries Reported

According to police, information about the fire was received at around 10:34 pm on October 13 in the jurisdiction of Welcome police station.

Upon reaching shop number 169, Udham Restaurant, located on Main Jafrabad Road in Maujpur, officials found that the fire had broken out in the restaurant’s kitchen. The restaurant staff managed to extinguish the fire, while a fire engine also reached the scene.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. Police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the fire.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Jafrabad
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