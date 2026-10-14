Pope Leo XIV Has Lung Cancer, Vatican Says; Lower Lobe Of Right Lung Removed In Surgery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma after successful surgery.

Surgeons removed lower right lung lobe; pathology confirmed cancer.

Pope's schedule cleared for recovery; November trip now uncertain.

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer, after surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The Holy See Press Office announced the diagnosis following the procedure, which had been scheduled after doctors detected a nodule during a routine medical examination. The 71-year-old pontiff had disclosed the planned surgery just days earlier, describing the growth as “contained” and saying it had been detected “at a very early stage”. However, an examination of the tissue removed during the operation confirmed the suspected diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

The Vatican said the surgery was successful, with no complications reported. Pope Leo XIV woke up normally following the procedure and was transferred back to his room after a brief period of observation. His official schedule has been cleared until October 20 to allow him time to rest and recover.

Surgery Successful

According to the Holy See Press Office, the medical team removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung using a video-assisted surgical technique. The operation was carried out to ensure the complete removal of the affected tissue.

The Vatican’s statement detailed the procedure and the pontiff’s condition afterwards. “The Holy Father underwent thoracic surgery as scheduled. To ensure a radical procedure, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique. The intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected by the pre-operative tests."



"The Holy Father was in the operating theatre for approximately three hours; the operation itself lasted about ninety minutes. The operation was successful and there were no complications. Following the operation, the Pope woke up normally and, after a brief period of observation, returned to his room on the tenth floor,” it added.

The Vatican also identified the doctors who conducted the surgery and managed the pontiff’s anaesthesia.

“The surgical team was led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Caravella. The anaesthesia team consisted of Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello,” it added.

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Pope Revealed Diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV had personally informed the public about his upcoming operation after leading the traditional Angelus blessing on Sunday. Addressing people gathered in St Peter’s Square from the balcony overlooking the square, he said the lung growth was “contained” and had been identified “at a very early stage”.

Although lung nodules are relatively common and can be benign, further examination was necessary to determine the nature of the growth. In the Pope’s case, the histological examination conducted during surgery confirmed pulmonary adenocarcinoma, in line with the findings of pre-operative tests.

The Vatican had indicated that the pontiff had not displayed signs of infection or illness before the procedure. The diagnosis was confirmed only after doctors examined the tissue removed from his right lung.

With the operation completed, the immediate focus is on his recovery. His schedule remains cleared until October 20, giving him time to recuperate before resuming official engagements.

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November Trip In Focus

The timing of the surgery has drawn attention because the Pope is expected to travel to Latin America in early November. Cardinal Kikuchi Tarcisio Isao of Tokyo said on social media that he had met Leo on Monday and that the pontiff felt “nothing wrong” physically.

According to the cardinal, the Pope wanted to undergo the procedure promptly because of his upcoming international travel commitments and his hope of proceeding with the planned visit.

The trip is particularly significant because it includes Peru, where Leo served as a missionary before spending several years as a bishop. His connections to the country make the proposed visit an important part of his itinerary.

The Vatican has not indicated in the provided statement whether the diagnosis will affect the planned journey. His recovery and medical condition will be important considerations ahead of the November visit.

What Is Lung Adenocarcinoma?

Lung adenocarcinoma is a type of cancer that develops in glandular cells. It is a common form of lung cancer and belongs to a broader group of cancers that can originate in glandular tissue across different organs.

Adenocarcinoma can occur in several parts of the body, including the lungs, breast, colon and rectum, oesophagus, pancreas, prostate and stomach. The condition is identified through medical investigations, including the examination of tissue samples.