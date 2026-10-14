Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Bhog And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maa Kushmanda, Navratri's fourth deity, embodies cosmic creation.

Worship involves specific rituals, offerings, and auspicious timings.

Malpua, green attire, and red flowers are traditionally offered.

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga, who is worshipped as the creator of the universe and a source of divine light. Devotees seek her blessings for good health, happiness, prosperity and positive energy. From the traditional puja vidhi and auspicious timings to the preferred bhog, flowers and colour, here is everything you need to know about worshipping Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri.

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Maa Kushmanda: Significance And Religious Beliefs

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her gentle smile when darkness prevailed everywhere. She is regarded as the primordial source of creation and is associated with cosmic energy, light and vitality.

Also known as Ashtabhuja Devi, Maa Kushmanda is depicted with eight arms carrying a kamandalu, bow, arrow, lotus, pot of nectar, discus, mace and rosary. Her vehicle is a lion, symbolising courage and strength.

Devotees worship the goddess with the belief that her blessings bring good health, longevity, fame and prosperity. Her worship is also associated with courage, confidence and positivity.

Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi For Navratri Day 4

Devotees can follow these traditional rituals to worship Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri:

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the puja area and place an idol or picture of Maa Kushmanda.

Light a diya and meditate on the goddess.

Offer water, flowers, akshat (uncooked rice), roli and a garland.

Light incense and present fruits and sweets as bhog.

Conclude the puja by performing the goddess's aarti and praying for peace, happiness and prosperity within the family.

Navratri Day 4 Shubh Muhurat 2026

The following auspicious timings are listed for worship on the fourth day of Navratri:

Brahma Muhurat - 4:54 am to 5:43 am

4:54 am to 5:43 am Abhijit Muhurat - 11:44 am to 12:30 pm

11:44 am to 12:30 pm Vijay Muhurat - 2:22 pm to 3:09 pm

2:22 pm to 3:09 pm Amrit Kaal - 4:14 pm to 5:57 pm

4:14 pm to 5:57 pm Godhuli Muhurat - 6:17 pm to 6:42 pm

What Bhog Should You Offer Maa Kushmanda?

Malpua is traditionally offered to Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri. Devotees may also offer petha, sweets made from pumpkin, kesari halwa, batasha, fruits and coconut.

Some traditions include curd and different varieties of halwa in the offerings. Those observing a fast may also prepare halwa using water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta) as bhog.

Navratri Day 4 Lucky Colour

Green is considered the auspicious colour associated with the fourth day of Navratri. According to religious beliefs, wearing green on this day is a way for devotees to seek Maa Kushmanda's blessings.

Which Flowers Should You Offer Maa Kushmanda?

Red flowers are considered auspicious for Maa Kushmanda's worship. Red lotus, hibiscus and roses are among the flowers devotees may offer during the puja.

According to religious beliefs, offering these flowers with devotion is associated with seeking the goddess's grace and fulfilment of one's wishes.

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Maa Kushmanda Puja: What Devotees Should Know

Maa Kushmanda holds a special place in Navratri worship as the goddess associated with the creation of the universe and the energy that sustains it. Through prayers, traditional offerings and aarti, devotees express their faith and seek blessings for health, strength and well-being.

Observing the rituals with devotion is considered an important part of the festival, which celebrates the different manifestations of Goddess Durga over the nine days of Navratri.