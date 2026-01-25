ABP Live Pet First: Routine Checkups That Help Your Dog Live Longer And Healthier

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleABP Live Pet First: Routine Checkups That Help Your Dog Live Longer And Healthier

ABP Live Pet First explains essential dog checkups at every life stage, from puppyhood to senior years, helping pet parents ensure long-term health and early disease detection.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 04:59 PM (IST)

Dogs bring unconditional love, boundless energy, and quiet companionship into our lives. But behind every wagging tail is a living being whose health needs change with age, size, and lifestyle. Just like humans, dogs require timely medical attention to stay fit and active throughout their lives. Regular veterinary checkups are not merely routine appointments; they are preventive milestones that help detect problems early, guide proper care, and ensure your pet enjoys a long, healthy life.

Early Days Matter: Veterinary Care For Puppies

The first year of a dog’s life sets the foundation for everything that follows. Puppies grow rapidly, and their immune systems are still developing, making regular vet visits especially important during this phase.

Soon after bringing a puppy home, typically around six to eight weeks of age, a complete health evaluation is recommended. This initial visit includes a thorough physical examination, parasite screening through faecal tests, and the start of a vaccination plan. Core vaccines such as rabies, parvovirus, canine adenovirus, and distemper are introduced during this period and are given in multiple doses until the puppy is around four months old. Depending on lifestyle and exposure, vets may also suggest additional vaccines.

Building Stability: Health Checkups For Young Adult Dogs

As puppies transition into young adults, their healthcare needs shift from growth-focused to maintenance-focused. While dogs in this age group often appear energetic and resilient, regular checkups remain crucial to ensure nothing goes unnoticed.

An annual veterinary visit usually includes a detailed physical examination to assess weight, heart and lung function, and overall well-being. Vaccination schedules continue, with some vaccines administered yearly and others spaced out over longer intervals, depending on veterinary guidance.

Year-round prevention against fleas, ticks, and heartworms is strongly recommended. Dental health also becomes a priority during these years, as plaque buildup and gum issues can begin silently. 

Staying Ahead: Routine Care For Adult Dogs

Middle age can bring subtle changes that are easy to miss without regular medical attention. Annual veterinary examinations during this stage play a key role in identifying early signs of illness before they become serious.

These visits focus on monitoring overall health through physical exams and keeping vaccinations up to date. As dogs approach the latter part of this age range, around five to seven years, vets may begin recommending routine blood work and urinalysis. These tests help detect underlying issues that may not yet show visible symptoms.

Golden Years, Greater Care: Veterinary Needs Of Senior Dogs

As dogs enter their senior years, their bodies slow down, and age-related conditions become more common. This stage calls for closer monitoring and more frequent veterinary visits.

Most vets recommend checkups every six months for senior dogs. These appointments involve comprehensive physical examinations aimed at spotting signs of ageing, discomfort, or chronic disease. Regular blood tests and urinalysis are essential at this stage, helping screen for conditions related to the kidneys, liver, and other vital organs.

Breed And Health-Specific Considerations

Not all dogs age the same way. Breed characteristics and existing health conditions can influence how often a dog needs veterinary care.

Larger breeds may benefit from early screening for joint problems like hip dysplasia or heart-related conditions. Smaller breeds, on the other hand, are often more prone to dental issues and may require extra oral care. Dogs living with chronic illnesses or ongoing medical conditions typically need more frequent checkups and tailored testing schedules.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Tips ABP Live Pet First Dog Checkups Dog Health Care Veterinary Checkups For Dogs
