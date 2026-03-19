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Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins today, March 19, and will conclude on March 27 with the celebration of Ram Navami. In Sanatan Dharma, this festival holds immense religious importance as it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her divine energy.

Observed over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. Each day is devoted to one form, symbolising different aspects of strength, courage, and positivity. It is believed that sincere prayers during this period bring spiritual growth and positive energy into one’s life.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 9 Days, 9 Goddesses, 9 Bhog: Know What To Offer Each Day To Seek Blessings

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Begins Today

Chaitra Navratri has commenced today, Thursday, March 19, 2026, marking the beginning of the auspicious nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

The celebrations begin with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), a significant ritual that symbolises the invocation of Goddess Durga into homes and temples. Devotees across the country are observing prayers, fasting, and various spiritual practices from today onwards.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Days, 9 Goddess, 9 Colours

Day 1: Maa Shailputri - Lucky Colour: Yellow

Maa Shailputri - Lucky Colour: Yellow Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini - Lucky Colour: Green

Maa Brahmacharini - Lucky Colour: Green Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta - Lucky Colour: Grey

Maa Chandraghanta - Lucky Colour: Grey Day 4: Maa Kushmanda - Lucky Colour: Orange

Maa Kushmanda - Lucky Colour: Orange Day 5: Maa Skandamata - Lucky Colour: White

Maa Skandamata - Lucky Colour: White Day 6: Maa Katyayani - Lucky Colour: Red

Maa Katyayani - Lucky Colour: Red Day 7: Maa Kaalratri - Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Maa Kaalratri - Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Day 8: Maa Mahagauri - Lucky Colour: Pink

Maa Mahagauri - Lucky Colour: Pink Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri / Ram Navami - Lucky Colour: Purple

Ram Navami On March 27, 2026

Ram Navami will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. The day also signifies the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri.

According to religious texts and the Ramayana, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Shri Ram, the son of King Dasharatha in Ayodhya, on this auspicious day. Devotees celebrate the occasion with special prayers, recitations of the Ramayana, and devotional singing in temples and homes.

Hindu New Year 2083 Begins With Navratri

The Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, has also begun today on March 19, 2026. As per the traditional calendar, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada marks the first day of the new year.

Mythological beliefs state that Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, began the process of creation on this day. Therefore, it is considered the start of a new cosmic cycle. Across India, this day is celebrated under different names, such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in South India, and Navreh in Kashmir.

This day symbolises new beginnings, fresh resolutions, and positive energy, with people initiating new ventures and participating in religious rituals.

Religious Importance Of Navratri

According to sacred texts like the Markandeya Purana (Devi Mahatmya) and the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Goddess Durga represents the fundamental cosmic power. Navratri, meaning ‘nine nights,’ symbolises spiritual discipline and inner purification.

Devotees worship each form of the Goddess in a sequence, seeking blessings for courage, wisdom, and success. It is believed that prayers and devotion during this time bring transformation and spiritual upliftment.

Cultural Celebrations Across India

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. In North India, devotees observe fasts and perform Durga Puja rituals. In Gujarat, the festival is marked by vibrant Garba and Dandiya dances, while in Eastern India, special emphasis is placed on Shakti worship.

Thus, Navratri is not just a religious observance but also a vibrant reflection of India’s cultural diversity.

Astrological Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

From an astrological perspective, Chaitra Navratri is considered a powerful period when solar and lunar energies are believed to be in balance. This phase coincides with the Sun’s transition towards Aries, marking the beginning of a new energetic cycle in nature.

Astrologers consider this time highly favourable for spiritual practices, mantra chanting, and meditation. Rituals such as Durga Saptashati and Chandi Path are commonly performed, as their effects are believed to be more potent during this period.

It is also believed that positive intentions and spiritual discipline during Navratri can bring mental clarity, courage, and meaningful changes in life.

Major Festivals Celebrated During This Period Across India

North India: Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami

Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa South India: Ugadi

Ugadi Punjab & Haryana: Baisakhi (in April)

Baisakhi (in April) Tamil Nadu: Puthandu (Tamil New Year in April)

Puthandu (Tamil New Year in April) Eastern India: Navratri and Ram Navami celebrations

Navratri and Ram Navami celebrations Western India: Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami

Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami North-East India: Ram Navami and regional New Year celebrations