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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: Bollywood Actresses Inspired Yellow Ethnic Outfit Looks To Recreate

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1: Bollywood Actresses Inspired Yellow Ethnic Outfit Looks To Recreate

Get inspired by Bollywood actresses and style the perfect yellow ethnic outfit for Navratri Day 1 with elegant sarees and suits that blend tradition with modern charm.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Get inspired by Bollywood actresses and style the perfect yellow ethnic outfit for Navratri Day 1 with elegant sarees and suits that blend tradition with modern charm.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Yellow Ethnic Outfit For Chaitra Navratri

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Kajol keeps it elegant in this mustard-yellow suit featuring delicate embroidery and subtle gold accents. The flowy dupatta and minimal accessories add a graceful, understated charm perfect for puja. (Image Source: Instagram/ kajol)
Kajol keeps it elegant in this mustard-yellow suit featuring delicate embroidery and subtle gold accents. The flowy dupatta and minimal accessories add a graceful, understated charm perfect for puja. (Image Source: Instagram/ kajol)
2/7
Genelia Deshmukh opts for simplicity, she shines in this lightweight yellow saree paired with a contrasting ivory blouse. A sleek bun and statement necklace elevate this clean, sophisticated festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ geneliad)
Genelia Deshmukh opts for simplicity, she shines in this lightweight yellow saree paired with a contrasting ivory blouse. A sleek bun and statement necklace elevate this clean, sophisticated festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ geneliad)
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Look Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 1 Chaitra Navratri Outfits

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