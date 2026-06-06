ABP Live Pet First | Pet Safety Alert: 5 Deadly Summer Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid

As temperatures soar in summer, our beloved pets experience discomfort just like we do, often even more intensely. Pets are especially vulnerable to heat, dehydration, and humidity, and it only takes a few hours of exposure to extreme conditions for them to suffer from exhaustion or heatstroke. As a caring pet owner, prioritising their comfort and safety during the hot months is essential.

Essential Summer Care Tips For Pets Summer care for pets goes beyond just providing extra water or shortening walks. It requires thoughtful steps to protect their well-being through hydration, grooming, and timing of outdoor activities. Every small effort helps cats, dogs, and other furry companions manage the challenges of the Indian summer heat. ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First | Easy High-Protein Meal Ideas Every Dog Parent Should Try At Home

Keep them well-hydrated: Always provide access to fresh, clean, and cool water. Dehydration is a major risk during summer, so refill their water bowls often and consider adding ice cubes to help them stay refreshed.

Provide a cool resting area: Ensure your pet has a shaded, breezy spot away from direct sunlight. Using cooling mats or damp towels can help regulate their body temperature, especially for pets with thick coats.

Time walks wisely: Take your dog out early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures and ground surfaces are cooler. Hot pavements can burn their paws and increase the risk of dehydration and fatigue.

Groom regularly: Brush your pet frequently to remove excess fur and improve airflow to their skin. Avoid shaving their coat completely unless advised by a vet, as fur also shields them from sunburn.

Offer light, fresh meals: Serve smaller portions of easy-to-digest, moisture-rich foods. Avoid heavy meals and include pet-safe fruits like watermelon for dogs or occasional yoghurt treats.

Important Summer Precautions For Pet Owners ALSO READ | ABP Live Pet First: Thinking Of Bringing Home A Samoyed? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before You Decide

Never leave pets in parked cars: Even a few minutes inside a parked vehicle can lead to deadly heatstroke, as temperatures can rise above 40°C rapidly, even with windows cracked open.

Avoid early morning baths in extreme heat: Bathing too frequently or too early can strip natural oils from your pet’s skin, causing dryness. Opt for lukewarm or cool water baths during moderate hours.

Watch for heat exhaustion signs: Heavy panting, excessive drooling, or weakness may indicate heat stress. Immediate cooling and veterinary care are crucial to prevent serious harm.

Avoid walking pets on hot surfaces: Concrete and asphalt hold heat long after sunset. Test the ground with your hand, if it’s too hot for your palm, it’s unsafe for your pet’s paws.

Do not use human sunscreens or creams: Many contain chemicals harmful to pets. Always consult your vet before applying any topical products, even those meant for sun protection.