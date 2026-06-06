ABP Live Pet First | Pet Safety Alert: 5 Deadly Summer Mistakes Every Owner Must Avoid

Pets are vulnerable to dehydration during summer. Always provide access to fresh, clean, and cool water, and consider adding ice cubes to help them stay refreshed.
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This essential survival checklist covers critical do's and don'ts, from proper hydration and grooming to safe walk timings and avoiding hot pavements—ensuring your pets stay cool and healthy.
- Pets require careful hydration, cool resting areas during summer heat.
- Time walks wisely, groom regularly, offer light meals for comfort.
- Never leave pets in parked cars; watch for heatstroke signs.
As temperatures soar in summer, our beloved pets experience discomfort just like we do, often even more intensely. Pets are especially vulnerable to heat, dehydration, and humidity, and it only takes a few hours of exposure to extreme conditions for them to suffer from exhaustion or heatstroke. As a caring pet owner, prioritising their comfort and safety during the hot months is essential.
Essential Summer Care Tips For Pets
Summer care for pets goes beyond just providing extra water or shortening walks. It requires thoughtful steps to protect their well-being through hydration, grooming, and timing of outdoor activities. Every small effort helps cats, dogs, and other furry companions manage the challenges of the Indian summer heat.
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Keep them well-hydrated: Always provide access to fresh, clean, and cool water. Dehydration is a major risk during summer, so refill their water bowls often and consider adding ice cubes to help them stay refreshed.
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Provide a cool resting area: Ensure your pet has a shaded, breezy spot away from direct sunlight. Using cooling mats or damp towels can help regulate their body temperature, especially for pets with thick coats.
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Time walks wisely: Take your dog out early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures and ground surfaces are cooler. Hot pavements can burn their paws and increase the risk of dehydration and fatigue.
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Groom regularly: Brush your pet frequently to remove excess fur and improve airflow to their skin. Avoid shaving their coat completely unless advised by a vet, as fur also shields them from sunburn.
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Offer light, fresh meals: Serve smaller portions of easy-to-digest, moisture-rich foods. Avoid heavy meals and include pet-safe fruits like watermelon for dogs or occasional yoghurt treats.
Important Summer Precautions For Pet Owners
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Never leave pets in parked cars: Even a few minutes inside a parked vehicle can lead to deadly heatstroke, as temperatures can rise above 40°C rapidly, even with windows cracked open.
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Avoid early morning baths in extreme heat: Bathing too frequently or too early can strip natural oils from your pet’s skin, causing dryness. Opt for lukewarm or cool water baths during moderate hours.
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Watch for heat exhaustion signs: Heavy panting, excessive drooling, or weakness may indicate heat stress. Immediate cooling and veterinary care are crucial to prevent serious harm.
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Avoid walking pets on hot surfaces: Concrete and asphalt hold heat long after sunset. Test the ground with your hand, if it’s too hot for your palm, it’s unsafe for your pet’s paws.
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Do not use human sunscreens or creams: Many contain chemicals harmful to pets. Always consult your vet before applying any topical products, even those meant for sun protection.
Providing attentive care during the summer months, through hydration, cool environments, and smart outdoor routines, helps your furry friends stay comfortable and safe. With these precautions, you ensure they enjoy the season to the fullest.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is hydration important for pets in summer?
Why should I never leave my pet in a parked car during summer?
Even a few minutes inside a parked vehicle can lead to deadly heatstroke, as temperatures can rise rapidly. This risk exists even with windows cracked open.
How can I ensure the ground is safe for my pet's paws during walks?
Hot pavements, concrete, and asphalt can burn their paws. Test the ground with your hand; if it's too hot for your palm, it's unsafe for your pet.
What are the signs of heat exhaustion in pets?
Watch for heavy panting, excessive drooling, or weakness. These may indicate heat stress, requiring immediate cooling and veterinary care to prevent serious harm.