ABP Live Pet First: Mysuru Welcomes India’s First-Ever Cat Museum For Awareness And Learning

ABP Live Pet First: India’s first cat museum opens in Mysuru, offering visitors a unique space to learn about cats, their behaviour, breeds, and responsible pet care in an engaging environment.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

Mysuru, a city celebrated for its royal legacy and cultural charm, has added a new and unusual landmark to its growing list of attractions. India’s first exclusive cat museum has recently opened that offers visitors a dedicated space to understand cats, their behaviour, and the responsibilities that come with caring for them. Located opposite Madhuvana on Nanjangud Road, the museum blends education with quiet curiosity, drawing in tourists and locals alike.

Where Passion Meets Purpose

The museum is the result of a lifelong love for cats, transformed into an educational initiative meant for the wider public. Instead of being a conventional attraction, the space has been designed as a learning hub where people can observe cats closely and gain a deeper appreciation for them. Since its opening, it has seen steady footfall from families, children, students, and first-time pet enthusiasts eager to learn more about feline companions.

Inside The Cat Museum

Currently, the museum is home to more than 20 cats representing around 13 to 14 different breeds. Alongside these are several Indian or Indie cats, highlighting the diversity found within the feline world. While there are dozens of cat breeds globally, most people are familiar with only a handful. The museum bridges this knowledge gap by showcasing different breeds in one place and explaining their unique traits, habits, and needs.

The cats are not kept on display as static exhibits. They move freely within the building, following a routine that mirrors a comfortable home environment. Fresh water and dry food are provided daily, and the design allows them to rest indoors during warmer hours while enjoying fresh air and sunlight when the weather is pleasant.

Focus On Education And Responsible Pet Care

At its core, the museum places strong emphasis on awareness. Visitors are introduced to the basics of responsible pet ownership, including proper nutrition, vaccination schedules, safety, and general well-being. Special attention is given to correcting common misconceptions about cats, particularly around their health and lifespan.

The space is especially useful for school children and individuals considering adopting a cat for the first time. Rather than promoting buying or selling of pets, the museum encourages observation, understanding, and informed decision-making.

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
ABP Live Pet First Mysuru Cat Museum Cat Musueum India First Cat Museum In India
