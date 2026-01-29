ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet At Risk? Key Signs Of Diabetes In Dogs That Often Go Unnoticed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dogs are more than just pets, they’re loyal companions who quietly share our routines, moods, and everyday moments. Because they can’t tell us when something feels off, their health often depends on how closely we notice small changes in behavior, appetite, or energy. One such condition that requires careful attention is diabetes mellitus, a metabolic disorder that affects dogs of all ages and breeds.

Canine diabetes develops when the body is unable to properly regulate blood sugar due to problems with insulin. When left undetected, it can gradually affect multiple organs and significantly reduce a dog’s quality of life. While some symptoms of diabetes may resemble those of other illnesses, noticing a pattern or combination of changes should prompt a visit to the veterinarian.

Here are some common signs that may indicate diabetes in dogs, presented in no particular order.

Sudden Weight Loss Even With Normal Eating

If your dog is eating the same amount, or even more than usual, but still losing weight, it could be a red flag. When insulin isn’t working properly, the body can’t use glucose for energy. As a result, it starts breaking down fat and muscle instead, leading to noticeable weight loss over time.

Increased Thirst And Frequent Urination

One of the earliest and most noticeable changes is excessive drinking paired with more frequent urination. You may find yourself refilling the water bowl more often or letting your dog outside repeatedly. This happens because excess sugar in the bloodstream spills into the urine, pulling water along with it.

Constant Hunger

Some dogs with diabetes seem perpetually hungry. Despite eating regular meals, they may beg for food more often or act as if they’re never satisfied. This happens because the body isn’t able to recognise that it has enough glucose available for energy.

Cloudy Appearance In The Eyes

Changes in eye clarity are another important sign. Many diabetic dogs eventually develop cataracts, which can cause the eyes to look cloudy or milky. This change may happen gradually or, in some cases, quite rapidly.

Declining Vision

As cataracts progress, vision can worsen. Dogs may start bumping into furniture, hesitate in unfamiliar spaces, or struggle in low-light conditions. While vision loss can be alarming, many dogs adapt well using their other senses, especially when supported in a familiar environment.

Low Energy And Reduced Interest In Activities

If your usually playful dog seems unusually tired, less interactive, or reluctant to go on walks, it may be due to a lack of usable energy. When glucose can’t enter the body’s cells, fatigue becomes more noticeable, even during routine activities.

Vomiting Without A Clear Cause

Occasional vomiting can happen for many reasons, but persistent or unexplained vomiting may signal a serious complication of untreated diabetes. In advanced cases, the body may begin producing ketones, leading to a dangerous state that requires immediate veterinary care.

Muscle Weakness Ar Stiff Movement

Some dogs develop weakness due to the lack of glucose reaching their muscles. You might notice stiffness, trouble standing up, difficulty lying down, or an unsteady gait. These changes are often subtle at first but can worsen over time.