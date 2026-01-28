ABP Live Pet First: Know How To Keep Your Pets Healthy Through Seasonal Changes

As seasons change, humans aren’t the only ones who feel the impact, our pets do too. Fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and daylight can quietly influence a pet’s hydration levels, skin health, digestion, mobility, and overall comfort. From harsh summer heat to biting winter cold, each phase of the year brings its own set of challenges for pet parents. Understanding these shifts and adjusting daily care routines can make a noticeable difference in keeping pets active, comfortable, and healthy throughout the year.

Recognising Seasonal Health Challenges In Pets

Every season affects pets differently. Rising temperatures increase the risk of dehydration and heat exhaustion, while colder months may worsen joint stiffness and dry skin. Transitional periods like spring and autumn often trigger allergies or changes in activity levels. Being aware of these patterns allows pet owners to respond early and prevent avoidable health concerns.

Spring Care: Preparing For A Fresh Start

Spring signals renewal, but it also marks the return of fleas, ticks, and seasonal allergies. Preventive care becomes essential during this time. Regular flea and tick protection, along with the use of suitable shampoos and home sprays, helps keep infestations under control.

Dietary adjustments also play a role. Omega-3 fatty acids, such as those found in fish oil, can help reduce inflammation and promote a healthy, glossy coat. Pets prone to allergies may benefit from hypoallergenic food options. With improving weather, gradually increasing exercise helps pets shed winter weight and regain strength. Adding blueberries to meals can further support eye health and immunity during this active phase.

Summer Safety: Beating The Heat

Summer demands extra attention, as heat can quickly become dangerous for pets. Constant access to clean, fresh water is non-negotiable. Hydrating food additions like seedless watermelon for dogs or wet food for cats can help maintain fluid balance. Cooling mats, shaded resting spots, and avoiding midday walks are simple yet effective safeguards.

Protecting paws is equally important, walking on grass or cooler surfaces reduces the risk of burns. The benefits of omega-6 fatty acids, such as those from sunflower oil, in maintaining skin and coat health during dry, sunny months. Nutritionally, lean meats like chicken help preserve muscle mass, while cooked pumpkin supports digestion. Plain yoghurt introduces probiotics for gut health, and additions like cucumber and small portions of sweet potato offer hydration, fibre, and essential nutrients.

Autumn Adjustments: Supporting The Seasonal Shift

As daylight hours shorten, pets may become less active, and dietary needs may change. Autumn also brings environmental risks, including toxic plants and mushrooms that curious pets might encounter outdoors. Monitoring their surroundings is crucial during walks.

To balance reduced activity, lean proteins such as turkey can help maintain muscle strength. Beta-carotene-rich foods like carrots and pumpkin support coat quality and eye health during seasonal transitions. Cooler temperatures may also affect joints, making warm bedding and additions like bone broth helpful for comfort and mobility.

Winter Wellness: Comfort In The Cold

Cold weather can be especially challenging for short-haired or small breeds. Protective clothing such as jackets or booties helps retain body heat, while ensuring sleeping areas are warm and free from drafts improves rest quality.

Winter diets should be monitored to avoid unnecessary weight gain, while still including joint-supporting foods. Fatty fish rich in omega-3s and bone broth can support joint health and provide warmth. Foods containing vitamin E, such as eggs and fish, help maintain healthy skin and coats during dry winter months.

Year-Round Paw Protection

Regardless of the season, paw care often goes overlooked. Using a paw balm creates a protective barrier against hot pavements in summer and icy surfaces in winter. These balms also prevent dryness and cracking, keeping paws resilient and comfortable all year long.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]